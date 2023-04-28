With Saturday marking the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day, seven Madison-area shops plan to join in on the national celebration with sales, raffles and refreshments.

Visitors to participating bookstores will be able to pick up an IBD passport, according to an event flyer. For every bookstore people visit, they can enter a raffle to win a gift card. Each person can gain up to seven entries, or one entry per bookstore. At the end of the day, 14 winners will be chosen with each bookstore providing two gift cards, the event flyer states.

Kismet Books, located on 101 N. Main St., Verona, said it’s offering 30% off all board games, a ticket hunt, gifts with purchases of $50, $100 and $150 and popcorn with drinks.

Arcadia Books, at 102 E. Jefferson St. in Spring Green, said it’s giving away gift cards throughout Saturday along with stickers and “other freebies.” The shop also has hidden a golden ticket in the store and “whoever finds it will receive a year’s worth of audiobooks from Libro.fm.”

Lake City Books, located on 107 N. Hamilton St. in Madison, said it will offer free $10 gift cards when customers purchase a $50 gift card. The store also will offer a free gift with purchases, including pencils, bookmarks and more. Customers also can get a free Lake City Books tote bag with a $100 purchase.

Mystery to Me, a general bookstore at 1863 Monroe St. just across from Trader Joe’s said it has a few IBD traditions. The store is offering “mystery discounts” — as customers arrive, they can draw from an array of discount coupons and prizes. Mystery to Me also will have wrapped mystery books for $1 and $3, as well as bags of books chosen by its booksellers. Some limited-edition products will be made available as well, the store said.

The Book Deal, a used bookstore at 319 W. Beltline #111 in Madison, will welcome customers with coffee, as well as a spin of its prize wheel for a chance to win store discounts and free books.

“Being part of the local independent bookstore community is deeply rewarding,” Rick Jacobs, owner of The Book Deal, said in an email. “We are grateful for the support of our customers and the camaraderie of our incredible, fellow independent booksellers.”

Room of One’s Own, at 2717 Atwood Ave. on Madison’s East Side, is offering 10% off its select staff favorites.

“We have a staff of over 10 booksellers, all who are avid readers in funky and/or niche literature,” the store said in an email.

Over on 1301 Regent St. in Madison, Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè will, with book purchases, offer its “Boozy Cinnamon Cream Cold Brew.” Customers will receive a ticket when they purchase a book that’s redeemable at the bookstore’s bar. The store also will enter customers into a T-shirt, tote and gift card giveaways.

