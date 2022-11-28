Here's what you missed over Thanksgiving weekend

We get it. All your time over the holiday was taken up with feasting and family, and maybe some Black Friday shopping. Now it's time to get back into the swing of things. Here are some stories you might have missed over the holiday weekend.

New football coach

Luke Fickell was introduced as the new Wisconsin football coach in surprising news Sunday. The former Cincinnati coach flew into Madison on Sunday night.

Fickell made history with the Bearcats by becoming the first Group of Five program to make the College Football Playoff.

Green Cab closes

Green Cab of Madison, an 11-year-old company with a fleet of electric cars, abruptly closed. That leaves two cab companies in the city.

Green Cab was started in 2010 as the first Madison taxicab company with a fleet made up entirely of hybrid cars. It partnered with Zerology in 2019, when the companies announced they would go all-electric. Their sleek, white-and-green Teslas started to appear on Madison streets shortly thereafter. The move was hailed by people, including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, as a way to reduce carbon emissions.

UW volleyball team wins Big Ten title - again

The Badgers clinched their fourth consecutive Big Ten Conference championship Friday night. It was the ninth Big Ten title in program history. It is just the third time in Big Ten history a team has won four straight championships — the other two times were. both by Penn State, which won four from 1996-99 and eight from 2003-10.

UW Health nurses

A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission in its Friday ruling found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining laws because the nurses are public employees under Act 10 — a 2011 law passed under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Surgeries canceled after staff leaves

Some patients who were expecting surgeries and other appointments learned that they would have to wait after appointments with at least some of the 11 orthopedic surgeons leaving SSM Health to start an independent practice have been canceled weeks before the doctors said they planned to depart. The disruption comes after the head of the surgeon group on Nov. 6 asked the CEOs of SSM Health’s hospitals in Madison, Janesville and Baraboo for a “patient care continuity” agreement by Nov. 15, before the doctors’ new practice opens in January.

Is Downtown bouncing back?

A new report says attendance at Downtown events is rebounding, and construction has started on new hotels and housing. But the report also pointed out a trouble trend: Workers have not come back at the pace they had before the pandemic, leaving office space vacant.

Darling to retire

Sen. Alberta Darling plans to retire after 32 years in the Wisconsin legislature. She spent more than two decades on the Legislature’s powerful budget committee and her nearly 10 years as the committee’s co-chair makes her the longest-serving woman to hold the position. Darling was also one of the original authors of the state’s school choice program — the first of its kind in the nation.

4,430 meals and counting

And if you want to be inspired, meet Michelle Ogilvie. She's made 4,430 meals, and given them all away. Ogilvie makes feels for people who need them, and takes the time to get to know the food recipients. She even keeps a database of each meal so she doesn't make the same thing twice.