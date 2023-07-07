Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy are touting their proposed overhaul of solar energy prices as a net positive for customers even as Madison, Dane County, businesses and other groups intervene in the utilities’ applications before the Public Service Commission.

How new solar customers get reimbursed for the unused energy their panels create and put back into the electrical grid is a key part of the proposals from MGE and Alliant.

Beyond solar changes, the utility companies are proposing rate hikes, which too has caused opposition. MGE has proposed a rate hike of 3.75% in 2024 and 3.41% in 2025. Alliant’s proposed hike would raise rates by 8.4% in 2024 and 5.4% in 2025, according to their applications to the Public Service Commission.

As for paying customers for the solar energy they don’t use, a practice known as “net metering,” the proposals utility companies’ proposals are quite different.

Alliant contends that solar customers would get compensated more for their unused energy under the new rates.

“This change is really about aligning cost with cost and revenue with revenue,” JP Brummond, Alliant’s vice president of customer and community engagement, said in an interview.

At MGE, new customers who have smaller solar installations on their homes or businesses would be compensated less than they currently do. The utility company does hope to offer credits to new customers so they can break even for some period of time.

“This incentive will serve as an upfront payment during the installation/interconnection process,” MGE spokesperson Dana Brueck said.

The PSC’s consideration of the new rates is expected to begin this fall, Alliant spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson said.

Here’s what the utility companies are proposing:

Madison Gas and Electric

How it works now: The utility has a two-tiered system for paying solar customers for the energy they don’t use. Customers, such as large businesses, that have solar systems bigger than 100 kilowatts are paid 7.5 cents for each kilowatt they don’t use. Customers such as residences and small businesses with systems under 100 kilowatts are reimbursed 14.5 cents per kilowatt.

What will change: Solar customers who apply after April 1, 2024, will be reimbursed 7.5 cents, effectively creating an across-the-board rate for all users. Existing solar customers’ rates will not be changed.

Why is this happening: In testimony before the PSC, MGE’s rate director, Brian Penington, said the current reimbursement system is effectively costing its customers more money to purchase energy from customers with smaller systems. Those costs went from a little more than $200,000 in 2018 to an estimated $2.1 million in 2024, according to MGE data. The growing size of the average residential solar system and federal tax credits for solar are reinforcing that trend, Penington told the commission.

To help new customers break even for some time, MGE plans to give customers a $200 credit for each kilowatt they have in their installed system. That credit will be capped at $1,000, which means a customer would need a 5-kilowatt system to get the full credit. The average size of a residential solar system was 6 kilowatts last year, MGE spokesperson Steve Schultz said.

Alliant Energy

How it works now: Solar customers are paid about 7 cents per kilowatt they don’t use and pay 13 cents per kilowatt hour used.

What will change: Solar customers who apply after Jan. 1, 2024, will be paid more — between 7.9 and 13.5 cents — for each kilowatt they put back into the electrical grid. Customers will be charged differently for their energy use depending on the time of day and month. Their reimbursements will be assessed on a hourly basis instead of a monthly one. Current solar customers will be locked into their current rate until Jan. 1, 2028, but can get on the new rates if they want to.

Why is this happening: Alliant’s rationale for the changes hinged more on the belief that net metering doesn’t accurately reflect how power is used at different times of the year, according to PSC testimony from Tyson Cook, Alliant’s manager of distributed generation services.

“After netting a customer’s monthly use, neither the utility nor the customer may know quite how much power was consumed from the utility or exported to the grid for the eventual use of others,” Cook told the PSC.

On top of the rate changes, Alliant plans to subsidize interconnection equipment, which the utility hopes will expand equitable access to solar power, Brummond said.

‘A very clear call’

States around the country have begun to make changes to their net metering rules in recent years. Last year, California’s Public Utilities Commission changed net metering rules to pay solar consumers less for unused energy, citing reasons similar to those made by MGE and Alliant Energy.

While the rate changes in parts of Wisconsin won’t be considered by the PSC for a few more months, they’ve already faced pushback from government officials, left-leaning environmental groups and Walmart.

In its request to intervene before the PSC, Walmart said MGE’s rate increases would impact operating costs across its five stores within the utility’s coverage area. Local governments such as Madison and Dane County have cited concerns about their ability to commit to climate and renewable energy goals if the rate changes are approved.

“It’s a very clear call by a large number of organizations and entities that are really signing up to ask the PSC to do something different,” said John Greenler, executive director of 350 Wisconsin, an environmental justice advocacy group.

Greenler, whose group is opposing the rate changes before the PSC, said MGE’s reduction in solar reimbursements disincentives people from installing solar panels on their homes. The utility’s other rate hikes, he argues, will also impact the poor and people of color.

“If anything we need to be finding ways to be lightening the energy burden,” Greenler said. “This is really going against that.”

At Alliant, officials hope more outreach about their plans and the company’s efforts to expand solar and reduce emissions will sway critics.

“Once they understand what we’re proposing, they’ll get more comfortable,” Brummond said.

