Here's how you can help Empty Stocking Club provide toys to children

Christmas joy should be for everyone.

Paola Moya believes this. But as a family outreach worker for Reach Dane, she’s seen many families worry they’d have to tell their kids there wouldn’t be presents.

For the last four years, Moya has worked to connect Reach Dane families with the Empty Stocking Club, a nonprofit dedicated to making sure each child has a toy for Christmas. The organization served 2,617 families last year.

“Christmas shouldn’t be different for families who live in poverty,” Moya said. “I’m glad I’m part of that bridge.”

The Empty Stocking Club started in 1918 amid the flu pandemic. Wisconsin State Journal editors saw people in great need and sought to help them. They appealed to generous readers, who provided money and allowed the paper to give out toys, food, clothes and more.

There is still great need 104 years later.

Today, the organization uses donations to purchase quality toys. For the third year, the Empty Stocking Club is collaborating with the Madison Reading Project to also provide books. So, each child will receive one toy and one book.

To make all this happen, the Empty Stocking Club relies on Wisconsin State Journal readers and other donors.

Donations can be made using the envelopes in today’s paper. People can also donate at emptystockingclub.com. Families who want to apply to receive toys can also visit the website. The application deadline is Dec. 7.

In the past, donations have come from parents in the names of their own children, as a way to honor kids who otherwise wouldn’t receive gifts. They’ve been made in honor of people who have died. Children have given money on their birthdays instead of asking for presents. Former teachers who appreciate the importance of promoting literacy have donated.

The money allows the Empty Stocking Club to buy high-quality toys, said Lynn Wood, the organization’s executive director.

“There are brand new toys, and we try to make sure it’s a substantial toy,” she said. “This is intended to be the major gift.”

Some families use the Empty Stocking Club for several years, while other recipients are parents who have found themselves facing hardship and need support for a year, Wood said.

“This provides an extra opportunity for the parent to not have to worry about that one thing,” Wood said. “And the joy it brings to the child is invaluable.”

Reach Dane provides early childhood services and support to about 1,000 children from birth to 5 years old. Moya has connected many of their families with the Empty Stocking Club, which provides the families with toys. Moya said she is impressed that the toys are high quality and educational.

“It really alleviates the stress on parents,” she said.

Last year, Moya worked with a single mother of six children who had lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family ended up in a shelter, and Moya said the mom was going to tell her children that Santa could not find them there.

The Empty Stocking Club provided toys for all the children.

“She cried tears of happiness,” Moya said. “That family touched my heart in so many ways.”