'Here to help': Single mom converts front porch into food pantry to aid struggling families

“No child wants to open up their refrigerator or the cabinets and wonder where their food is,” Gibson said. “That is one of the worst struggles any child should ever have to face.”

Each day, Gibson unlocks the door to her front porch, turns on the lights and lets anyone come and grab what they need from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. at 211 Janesville St.

When Gibson was struggling to make ends meet, she said it was hard for her to get to a food pantry because most were only open during business hours, which is when she worked. That’s why her pantry is open until her family goes to bed. She wanted there to be an easy way for people to get food for free, even after hours.

Gibson said the pantry is a family effort. Her children — Elius Irwin, 12, and Zya Irwin, 10 — help keep it stocked throughout the day.

“All three of us help run this,” Gibson said.

Paar had helped with the project, too. But in November, he died by suicide.

Gibson said Paar wanted to start the food pantry because he was raised by a single mother and knew how challenging that was for his mom. Gibson said Paar would have wanted her and her children to keep the food pantry going.