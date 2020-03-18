Here's where you can get free meals in Madison during the COVID-19 emergency

The senior program is available at three locations in Madison and Sun Prairie:

East YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

Sun Prairie YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Drive, Sun Prairie

West YMCA, 5515 Medical Circle, Madison

Meals are available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to anyone who drives up. The YMCA will be providing 125 drive-up meals a day to seniors.

Food pantries and other organizations are also providing free curbside pickup meals at other sites in Madison.

The River Food Pantry said Monday it has canceled its community meals and on-site lunch programs and moved to curbside pickups only at its pantry at 2201 Darwin Road. The group will also be delivering bagged lunches Monday through Saturday to low-income neighborhoods as part of its MUNCH program serving children and teens.

The Goodman Community Center likewise announced that effective Tuesday, pre-packaged bags of food would be available for pickup at its food pantry at 149 Waubesa St.

For the length of the school closure, the Madison School District is also providing free bagged breakfasts and lunches for children Monday through Friday at 12 sites throughout the district: