Here's how to help during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic sent shock waves across the globe and ground everyday life in a number of countries to a halt.
As we enter the third week of social distancing, quarantine and closure of nonessential businesses in Wisconsin, a number of Madisonians have asked “What can I do to help my neighbor or community get through this time of need?”
To help answer that question, the State Journal is keeping a running tab on volunteer opportunities for those who are healthy and able to help uplift the community during this trying time.
As Mr. Rogers said, in a time of crisis “Look for the helpers”.
WHAT YOU CAN DO
There are many ways people can help, including remote, in-home service opportunities, donations of food and supplies, and in-person volunteer service. To be added to the list, or to make any corrections, please email: wsjcity@madison.com
Ideas on how to volunteer are listed below:
- Remote or in-home volunteering can include projects that take place over the phone or computer, making items for those in need, or finding ways to check in with neighbors.
- Information on food, supply, or blood donations can be found at Volunteer Wisconsin and local agencies. Those interested in donating are urged to check with Volunteer Wisconsin and local agencies regarding current needs and for directions on how to safely donate items.
- In-person volunteering for meal or food distribution, delivery of needed supplies to homes, childcare for healthcare and other critical workers, or other projects should only volunteer if they or the people they live with are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 and they are able to follow all social distancing requirements.
For more information on ways to help during the crisis, visit the COVID-19 Response Initiative on Volunteer Wisconsin at www.volunteerwisconsin.org or check with local organizations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
