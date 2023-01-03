Here are 5 things you might have missed over the holidays

We get it. The last two weeks of the year are filled with cookie baking and gift wrapping and celebrating, so it's easy to miss the news of the day.

There were some things you surely noticed. The Badgers beat Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. And You couldn't miss the winter storm that, in terrible timing, hit right as people were planning their Christmas trips.

The wind and snow caused many crashes and at least 50 deaths across the country.

Amid the sub-zero temperatures in Wisconsin, We Energies briefly asked its customers to turn their thermostats down to 62 degrees to prevent a widespread outage because of a pipeline malfunction.

Here is some other local news you might have missed over the holidays.

More than 777,000 Wisconsin drivers have an OWI conviction

For decades, the number of crashes and deaths caused by impaired drivers was decreasing, thanks in large part to awareness campaigns and car safety features. But drunken driving crashes have been rising again, especially in the last two years.

Advocates are proposing a host of solutions, from more enforcement on roads and in bars to wider use of devices that test a driver's blood alcohol level before the car starts.

People who have lost loved ones in drunken driving crashes have been working to change Wisconsin's drinking culture, and OWI courts are helping offenders with rehabilitation.

New life for Brasserie V space

The owners of four popular Madison-area restaurant-bars are opening a restaurant and bar in the former Brasserie V on Monroe Street and calling it One and Only.

Why are your property taxes so high?

In the "news you can use" category, reporter Dean Mosiman broke down how much homeowners are paying in property taxes, and why. You can see which communities pay more taxes and what factors affect those bills.

UW Health plans new surgery center

UW Health plans to build an ambulatory surgery center attached to its hospital on Madison’s Far East Side.

The facility “will address a significant, growing and currently unmet need for surgical services throughout the region” and “add a convenient and affordable option for patients,” UW Health said in a statement. This comes after a prominent UW doctor resigned after proposing such a facility and as other providers are planning similar centers in the area.

Playing through tragedy

Take a few minutes to read an inspiring story about the Madison Memorial boys hockey team, who decided to move ahead with tournament play despite tragedy that struck the team.