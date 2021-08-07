Henna Blossom brings an ancient art to Madison with a twist

“I feel like this form of art is connecting different cultures,” Kulkarni said.

Ancient art, with a twist

Today, Kulkarni works as a substitute teacher for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District during the school year and focuses on her business during the summer.

She continues to invent new ways to use henna. She does “belly blessing” henna for moms-to-be, as she did for herself years ago. She created a henna “crown” for cancer patients who told her they didn’t want to use their usual head coverings in the summer. One bride planning to wear a backless wedding dress requested a henna design to cover her back, and one rock climber comes to Kulkarni before each competition to get a henna design of a gecko, saying it motivates her to keep climbing.

For the sparkly types, she even offers to mix glitter with the henna paste. It’s an idea Kulkarni’s daughter Tanvi, now 12, came up with for a bit of added fun during the hour or two needed for the design to set. At an 80th birthday party, Kulkarni offered that option to the birthday girl. “Why not? Just make sure it matches my outfit,” the woman told her.

“No one can say no to glitter,” Kulkarni said.