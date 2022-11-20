 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HELPING HANDS

Helping Hands deadline extended to Nov. 27

  • 0
Helping Hands

In 2020, Sarai Adams, then 11, wrote to Helping Hands to ask for $200 for her brother, Arree Macon, who works two jobs to take care of her, so they can pay for LED lights to reduce their utility bill.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Aluminum trees

Students: How would you use $200 to help someone in need?

As it does each year, the Wisconsin State Journal is inviting children and teens to write a brief letter about someone in their community who could use a helping hand during the winter holidays.

Our original deadline was Nov. 21, but we’ve pushed it back almost a week. We can accept your letters through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Here is how it works. Readers ages 18 and younger are asked to explain what they would do if they had $200 to help someone else. Helping Hands coordinators will choose some of these letters and help carry out the writers’ plans to aid a classmate, friend, neighbor or community member. Letters are carefully screened to make sure these gifts are being sent to people who are among those who need them the most. The selected entries, edited for length and to avoid identifying recipients, will be published in the State Journal in December.

Here’s how to submit a letter to Helping Hands:

Email it to helpinghands@madison.com, or mail it to: Helping Hands, Attn: Gayle Worland, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708. Families, classes or other groups may submit entries individually or in a single envelope.

Include the following: The writer’s first and last names, age, grade, school and community/city name, plus a parent/guardian’s name, email address and phone number in case we have questions. Teachers and group leaders, please also include your name, email address and phone number so we can contact you. Whenever possible, please include the name and city of the person or family described. This information will not be published.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, Nov. 27. All emails and postal mail should be received by that date.

Please email your questions to helpinghands@madison.com. We’re happy to help.

The Helping Hands program is supported by the State Journal’s Empty Stocking Club and the generosity of our readers. To support Helping Hands, please donate online at emptystockingclub.com or mail a check to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708, and write “Helping Hands” in the subject line.

