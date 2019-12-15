Helping Hands 2019: Children create holiday magic for others

I would like to nominate my friend because he was a kid in my multi-age classroom in second grade and was in and out of the hospital. He is still having medical problems and in fact, he just got out of the hospital again. I hope you would choose him, because he has been dealing with these problems for a long time. Thank you for reading my letter, and I hope that you pick him and his family. — Jack Stephany, fourth grade, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi

Fifth-grader Jesse Munson also wrote about this student.

••• Dear Helping Hands,

I believe someone who needs the $200 is my mother. She is a hard-working, single mother of two, and she doesn’t get as much help as she deserves, and I want to pay her back for all the things she does for us.

Around the time I was three, my father was forced by law to go back to Mexico where he was raised, leaving me, my mom and my brother in the U.S., and my mom started working harder for us. We moved multiple times to get closer to our schools. She got a job at our high school so she could spend more time with us. She runs her own crafting business as a part-time job to raise a little more money for us.