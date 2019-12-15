Helping Hands 2019: Children create holiday magic for others

A little before Thanksgiving, teachers across the region asked their students to pick up a pencil or sit at a computer keyboard and think of someone who needed help.
More than 300 of those area schoolchildren wrote letters to Helping Hands this year, explaining how they would use $200 or more to give back to their communities. Helping Hands, run by the Wisconsin State Journal, selected more than two dozen of those letters, and you’ll find them here.
Students who wrote expressed a longing to help families with parents consumed by working long hours and multiple jobs. Others wanted to assist a friend with medical expenses or help out a family that’s financially stretched to the limit.
At Ouisconsing School of Collaboration in Lodi, nearly 50 students wrote in memory of a beloved school custodian whose daily presence was a joy. Other young writers looked around and found classmates with simple needs: a winter coat, a pair of snow pants, some warm boots.
As Levin Prochaska, a seventh grader at Richland Middle School in Richland, wrote to Helping Hands: “I am writing this letter to help make someone’s day, and help someone who needs help. I am quite thankful that I don’t need anybody to write about me. All I want to do is help someone out that isn’t as successful as others.”
A big thank-you is due to all the teachers, too, who went above and beyond to provide Helping Hands with the information needed to make this annual project happen. With both pride in and a deep sense of caring for their students, these educators lend a helping hand every day.
The needs described in each of these letters were verified, and several were edited for length and to protect the privacy of the writer or recipient. Funding through State Journal Youth Services Inc. and donors exceeded $10,000 this year, allowing for larger grants to more recipients than in some years.
Dear Helping Hands,
I think my friend could use your help this holiday season. I would feel fantastic if I could walk up to her and give her the money. You see, she has cerebral palsy, and she has been in and out of work for the past two years due to her surgeries. She works at the Madison Children’s Museum, which is where I met her. She is so positive and is always helping kids and animals. Please help me make her happy.
Thank you. — Taylor Samuelson, third grade, Northside Elementary School, Middleton
••• Dear Helping Hands,
Have you ever not worn a jacket outside when it’s cold? Lots of students are unprepared for winter. If I had $200 to help my family, I would share the money with my mom and dad so they will buy me something to eat and buy me clothes.
My first reason is they have been working hard for a long time. They need a break. My second reason is they want us to be safe and strong and healthy. My final reason is they need some food to eat, and they work hard.
I hope you choose my letter because it would help keep me warm in the winter. — Fifth grader, Lake View Elementary, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
A family in our school could really use some help this year. Their dad was seriously hurt in a farm accident in early June. He was working in the shop on a farm when a very heavy chain broke and smashed into his jaw and neck and knocked him to the ground. No one was home at the time, and it took a while for someone to find him. The main artery in his neck was cut, and he lost a lot of blood. Then he had a stroke.
Now he is in a nursing home, but he is getting better. He has been moved closer to home, so it is easier for his family to see him. And he is walking now, but recently fell and broke his arm. He has five children, including a third-grade daughter, a second-grade son, a preschool son, and two babies at home. His youngest child is just a few weeks old.
The family has a lot of extra expenses with traveling to see their dad and getting their house ready for when he can come home. He will need a special shower and equipment. His medicine costs a lot, too. With five children and two parents, there’s always a need for food and groceries. If we had $200, it would be greatly appreciated as we would make sure this family can buy the things they need. We know that this family can really use some aid. Thank you for any help that you can give. — Mrs. Morgan’s second-grade class and Mrs. Winslow’s third-grade class, Holy Ghost-Immaculate Conception School, Dickeyville
••• Dear Helping Hands,
I want you to give a family in need $200 because it is winter time, and they need a place to stay. Most of them do not want to get sick, so please give them a place to stay just until winter is over for every time it gets cold. Please give them a place to stay or everything is free for them and they don’t have to pay full price for things. So (if you meet) a homeless person, please either offer money or shelter or food. — Fourth grader, Nuestro Mundo Community School, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200 to help my grandma, I would use the money to get food, pay bills and get clothes. My first reason is I need food because we eat the same thing all the time. We need to pay bills because she says, “I hope we can pay the bills.” We need clothes because she says, “We need to buy you clothes.”
I hope you choose my letter because my grandma does so much for me, and I wish I could do so much for her, but I can’t because I’m just a kid. — Fifth grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie
••• Dear Helping Hands,
Have you ever went to sleep hungry? Or have you ever eaten the same thing almost every day? If I had $200 to help my family, I would use the money to help my family pay for food for seven people. My first reason is that my dad works from 6:00 to 3:00 and only gets $15 per hour, which is not enough for two parents and five kids for them to eat. I know this because whenever my mom and dad buy food, it’s gonna be gone all in one day because of five kids and two parents being busy or hungry.
My second reason is that when Dad is home, he is always busy with other things that have to do with his work or has to do things to make our house look good. I feel this way because when we look in the kitchen for food, there is no food. So we go in our rooms disappointed and watch some videos and wait until the next day to see if we will go grocery shopping or not.
…. I hope you choose my letter because my family, especially my mom and dad, need money for seven people, including them, to eat! So if you can, please choose my family and I. — Fifth grader, Lake View Elementary, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to help my friend. She was my brother’s babysitter, and she recently had a house fire and lost everything. Helping her would mean a lot to me. I would be able to make her happy and make her smile this holiday season. Please help me make this come true. Thank you. — Ella McGuire, third grade, Northside Elementary School, Middleton
••• Dear Helping Hands,
Please give money to my parents because they don’t have any money to buy food for our family. — First grader, Hawthorne Elementary, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
My name is Madisyn Pfaff, and I am in seventh grade at the Albany Community Middle School, Albany, Wisconsin. I would like to nominate my friend’s mom to receive the $200.
I believe she should receive this money because she is in a really difficult situation. She was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the same kind of cancer she had when she was 14. She recently had a heart transplant that was successful but… she is currently in the hospital again. Right now she has an illness, but no one knows what it is. Given this money, I would use the $200 to pay for groceries to make sure the family has food on the table and for them to get their four children Christmas presents. — Maddie Pfaff, Albany Community Middle School, Albany
Anna Ellinger, Emma Grosz, Abby Hollis, Kierra Cleasby and five other students also wrote about this family.
Dear Helping Hands, If I had $200 to give to someone in need, I would give it to a friend of mine. This boy and I have become good friends recently. He and I have been talking a lot; he tells me about his life, and I tell him about mine. I hear him talk about how his life is, and it makes me want to crumple up into a ball and cry about all of the things I have taken for granted. This boy only has two sweatshirts he has had since fourth grade and one pair of jeans. He has no coat to wear on cold Wisconsin days, and I always offer him mine, but he always turns it down because he is such a humble person. He comes to school every day, and he is always kind and happy. If anyone needs this money, it is him. I thank you for reading my letter. — Landon Wetzel, eighth grade, Iowa-Grant School District
Others who wrote about this student: Harrison Wolff, Madison Brandenberg, Rachel Rickard, Adriana Jelle, Sophie Volenec, Morgan Washburn, Amiah Fisher, Jayden Andrew, Kaden Lindner, Felix Bartolo-Garcia, Cristian Garcia, Sawyer Gobin and Gryphon Hyatt.
••• Dear Helping Hands,
Hi, my name is Genevieve Nadolski, and I would like to give my friend’s family $200. My friend is 10. Her brother, who is a sixth grader, was born with cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair. Their family does not have a lot of money, and I would like to give money so they can get things they need.
I would buy them winter boots, warm clothes and blankets, bedding and pillows for the winter. I would also buy them some card and board games to play as a family. If there is money left over, I would also buy a gift card to buy some food.
This extra money would really help them out this holiday season, and their family means the world to me. Please consider choosing this amazing family. — Genevieve Nadolski, seventh grader, Sherman Middle School, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to nominate Kelly Rear’s family. Kelly recently passed away, but before she did she was in the hospital for awhile, and her family has to pay for all of her hospital stays and funeral. Kelly was our school’s janitor for a very long time, and she was always so caring for the kids at the school. She had a great personality. I have known Kelly since I was very little and went to the daycare across the street from the school. At daycare, she would come in and stop by to tell all the kids to have a great day.
Kelly has always been the difference. She could’ve just done her job, but no. She always cleaned extra and helped kids even when she didn’t have to. Sometimes she would come to a table at lunchtime and tell the kids jokes and make them laugh. Also, she invited kids to come in her office to eat lunch, and she would keep PB&J sandwiches in her room in case kids wanted more to eat. Ouisconsing School of Collaboration’s motto is to be the difference, and she was such a difference in our community. She did her job with Lodi Pride, and that’s what we’re all about. — Emery Crane, fifth grade, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi
Other students who wrote about Kelly Rear: Kasey Traeder, Michael Yates, Grayson Neeb, Ellie Fahey, Raylon Meicher, Bailey Prellwitz, Jackson Ladwig, Dalton Gatewood, Isla Mae Glaser, Ava Rolfe, Cade Crary, Sydney Gruel, Nate Nichols, Noah Allen, Owen Olson, Trevor Meinking, Kim Castillo-Rosales, Cade Crary, Maribel Ross, Mason Markgraf, Mason McRoberts, Leighton Mitchell, Madeline Johnston, Makenna Miklas, Isaiah Birkheim, Jacob Allen, Jillian Weiler, Julius Johnson, Katie Frey, Evelyn Rowe, Finley Crane, Emma Pecard, Aaron Smith, Aengus Edward, Aidan McMahon, Aiden Schlender, Angelina Johnson, Aubrey Schoenemann, Balin Hillestad, Baylee Errthum, Ella Carter, David Frey, Drake Mollner, Parker Olson, Caden Russo, Quinn Traeder and Brandon Lee Long.
••• Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to a friend of mine because the past two years he has had the same pair of shoes, and he needs a new pair because his shoes are really old and torn. He wears the same clothes to school, and today it was -13 wind chill, and he was wearing a T-shirt and shorts to school. Money for food is a struggle. I would like to make his holidays a little better. He deserves it. — Hunter Hutchcroft, eighth grade, Iowa-Grant School District
Other students who wrote about this student include Meagan Cullen, Jayden Ballard, Lillian Pettit, Gavin Schmitz and Lee Koehn.
••• Dear Helping Hands,
I am a fifth grade student at Orchard Ridge Elementary. My teacher told me about the Helping Hands project, and I would like to help.
If I was given the $200, I would help this girl who goes to my school. The reason why I want to give her the $200 is that she is homeless, and she has a family. She has been spending most of her nights at her best friend’s house. I knew her since third grade. That means that she has been homeless for three years. And I feel really bad because her parents probably can’t provide all the food or clothes, but I bet they are trying their best. It’s hard to care for four kids when you are homeless. That’s why I want to give her this money. — Constance Rattliffe, Orchard Ridge Elementary, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
I believe my friend should receive this money because he is having a hard time paying his bills and buying medication. They would really benefit from the $200 in the sense that they could pay bills, buy medication and put food on the table. — Student at Albany Community Middle School, Albany
••• Dear Helping Hands,
Do you know anyone in your family who has been down on their luck? I do! It’s my dad. He could use some extra money for some basic needs. If I had $200 to help my dad, I would use the money to buy new things he really needs because he has been out of a job. The place where he worked closed down, so he doesn’t have very much money, and he needs some things to be more comfortable.
My dad needs new shoes and some new clothes. I’d like him to have some money to buy toys for my siblings. They could play with those toys when he is taking care of them while my stepmom works. My siblings would love some new toys. I know my dad would also like to have a gaming station. He and I could play together, and I would really like that.
I would also use the money to buy my dad a watch. He would know the time to drop off my stepmom at work and when it is time to go places we need to be. I really hope you pick my letter. I think it would really help my dad. —Fifth grader, Lake View Elementary, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to my friend’s family. They need to have healthy meals and good clothes. And healthy bodies to learn in school week by week.
My friend has lots of brothers and sisters, and they need healthy meals three times a day. Also, her mom has to look after all of her kids alone. That must be difficult, because she has to look after and pay for them all by herself. I really think they deserve it. — Janelle Clayton, fifth grade, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie
••• Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to a family that recently experienced homelessness. They now have a roof over their heads, but they still struggle with essential needs. They don’t have the money to buy food or furniture, so they have to sleep on the floor. I want them to be able to get Christmas gifts for their children, have a delicious dinner and have a jolly time over their holidays. Thank you for reading my letter. — Grace Gochenaur, eighth grade, Iowa-Grant School District
Other students who wrote about this family: Lillian Warne, Connor Dowell, Elyse Linscheid and Ashton Schmitz.
••• Dear Helping Hands,
Please give money to my friend, because I never see him with any boots or snow pants. — Max LeHew, first grader at Hawthorne Elementary, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
If I could pick anyone that is in need of $200, I would pick my mom because she is the most selfless person I know. My mom never thinks of herself first. She works three jobs just to pay for our rent and get us food for the month. Within two days, my mom works 24 hours.
My mom has to take care of six kids by herself as a single parent. … My older sister and I have to put food on the table a lot. I also help babysit my 5-month-old baby sister, and my older sister helps watch my little brother that is 1-year-old. My sister isn’t really a morning person, so almost every morning I wake up at 5 and get them ready to go to my aunt’s house, while my mom is at work and I’m at school. After my mom gets off work in the morning, she goes and visits my grandma, who just got admitted to rehab in the nursing home. All summer I didn’t really do anything because my mom was working so many shifts, but I still did fun stuff when I could. — Seventh grader, Richland Middle School, Richland Center
••• Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to nominate my friend because he was a kid in my multi-age classroom in second grade and was in and out of the hospital. He is still having medical problems and in fact, he just got out of the hospital again. I hope you would choose him, because he has been dealing with these problems for a long time. Thank you for reading my letter, and I hope that you pick him and his family. — Jack Stephany, fourth grade, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi
Fifth-grader Jesse Munson also wrote about this student.
••• Dear Helping Hands,
I believe someone who needs the $200 is my mother. She is a hard-working, single mother of two, and she doesn’t get as much help as she deserves, and I want to pay her back for all the things she does for us.
Around the time I was three, my father was forced by law to go back to Mexico where he was raised, leaving me, my mom and my brother in the U.S., and my mom started working harder for us. We moved multiple times to get closer to our schools. She got a job at our high school so she could spend more time with us. She runs her own crafting business as a part-time job to raise a little more money for us.
I love her very dearly, and I feel I should repay her for everything she’s done for us. I hope you understand how good of a person she is and why I’d like her to receive this surprise. If she got the money, it’d probably go to fixing our van since it’s starting to break down and we have no heat in it. Or it might go to food since we don’t really have much of it at this point in time. Thank you for reading this. I’ll be so happy if I win. — Seventh grader, Richland Middle School, Richland Center
••• Dear Helping Hands,
Have you ever heard of a mom that helps her kids every time they get sick? Well, that is my mom. She is the best mom ever. She was a single mom for six years and always puts her kids first. If I had $200 to help my mom, I would use the money to give her whatever she wants.
My first reason is because she has three jobs. How do I know this? She goes to work at 5:30 p.m. and doesn’t get home until 3 a.m. She has one day off on the weekend. My mom even worked when she had pneumonia.
My second reason is because she has three kids to care for. It’s really hard to pay bills with three kids. One time the lights went out when I was home alone. I was scared, so I went to a friend’s house and called my mom, and she let me go to work with her. I hope you choose my letter, because I really need to help my mom out. — Fifth grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie
••• Dear Helping Hands,
My cousin has a type of cancer that is called Advanced Neuroblastoma. A lot of little kids have this type of cancer. She and her family are dealing with a lot right now. She hasn’t been feeling well the past few months. However, she has been getting better. She will be in the hospital through the holidays.
If they were to receive this gift it would mean a lot to them. It would help them pay for groceries, medicine, clothes and toys for Christmas. The family has had a tough year with everything going on, and I want them to have a great holiday season. They deserve it. — Cyrus Anton Clemens, fifth grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi
Other students who wrote about this family: Wyatt Skalitzky, Amelia Stone, Caden Johnson, Waylon Clemens, Nate McKenna, Yeilen Campa, Ariana Schmidt, Simon Morgan, Sophie Woodburn, Taylor Hegge, Dougal Edwards and Collin Stevenson.
••• Dear Helping Hands,
I would give the money to my dad. He always provides for his children but not himself. He has no new clothes and wears the same outfit every day, and it makes me very sad. He sometimes doesn’t have enough money for gas, so we have to try to do our best, and that makes me late sometimes because we don’t have a lot of gas.
It’s very hard to say this, but we sometimes don’t have food, so we have to try our best with what we have. If we have a little bit of food left, my dad lets us eat, and he starves. I wish I could help my dad, but I’m too young to get a job, and it breaks my heart to see my dad cry about not being able to afford rent or his car payment. My mom barely sends us money. It’s hard for my dad to work because he has bad legs, but he’s trying his hardest. It really makes me happy that he cares for my siblings. I’m begging you, I would do anything to see my dad happy again. — Seventh grader, Richland Middle School, Richland Center
••• Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200 to help my mom, I would use the money to help my mom because she is sick like my sister and me. My mom needs the $200 cash for meds, and we need money for our bills.
My mom keeps coughing and getting sick and needs to buy snacks for me and my brother for school and for home. I feel sick all day and so does my mom.
I hope you choose my letter because my family is getting poorer every day, so please choose me. — Fifth grader, Lake View Elementary, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
Please give money to my mom because she doesn’t have money for groceries. — First grader, Hawthorne Elementary, Madison
••• Dear Helping Hands,
If I was given $200 to give to someone in need, I would give the money to my mom. I would want my mom to use the money to help with Christmas shopping for us. My mom is very kind and has been there for me when no one else is. Also my mom has made many sacrifices to keep me happy and content as well as making sure that I am OK after a bad day so that she can take care of me and make sure I’m feeling happy.
So within my heart, that is why I would pick my mom to receive $200 from the Helping Hands project. — Fifth grader, Orchard Ridge Elementary, Madison
Other fifth-graders who wrote about this student: Larry Davis and Kameron Harrison.