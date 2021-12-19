Helping Hands 2021: Children, teachers reach out to help others

Helping Hands could not happen without teachers.
In October, the Wisconsin State Journal put out a call for letters from K-12 students describing how they would use $200 to help someone in their community during the holidays.
We received hundreds of letters, many of them emailed and a few handwritten on notebook paper and decorated with colorful drawings in marker.
A few students admirably sent in letters on their own.
But many were guided to the task by teachers. Those educators encouraged their students to look beyond their own lives to think of someone in need — someone to whom they wanted to lend a helping hand — and to put that aspiration into words. Hopefully students learned something new about writing a persuasive letter to a newspaper, and something about themselves, in the process.
One of our Helping Hands recipients, Chris Eshun, has been a teacher for 40 years. St. James School eighth-grader Elka Grosse wrote about Eshun’s generous spirit — how she raised four biological and two adopted children as a single mom, and how she has spread the message of volunteering both in the classroom and after school — raising money for Madison nonprofits, running fundraisers and guiding the St. James student council to reach out with an open hand and give their time and effort to others.
“She has been a tremendous leader in our community and gives everything she has to those in need,” Elka wrote.
Eshun says that her good works are rooted in one thing: Being a role model. By setting an example, she shows her students that volunteering should be an everyday part of their lives.
“Every time I ask them, ‘Can you help me (with a fundraiser or food drive)?’ they say, ‘Yes,’” Eshun said. “And that’s all that I want.”
Other students besides Elka wrote about outstanding teachers who have given them a helping hand in their education. One wrote about a teacher struggling to pay off student loans. And we heard from many children worried about their elders, such as grandparents recovering from illness or the recent loss of a spouse.
Often, students wrote about their own families or a classmate struggling with unaffordable rents and grocery bills, even with parents working two or more jobs.
Many of those letters came from the classrooms of teachers who have made Helping Hands a regular part of their curriculum. Year after year, even when some of those teachers transfer schools, they fill the classroom with the spirit of generosity and caring, and have their students share a story with Helping Hands.
As Tracy Hellenbrand, a third-grade teacher at Northside Elementary in Middleton wrote in her own email to Helping Hands, “Thank you for allowing my class to once again send in letters. I know this has been at least 12 years, but probably more. Every year we all find joy in seeing a child make a difference in the world.”
Here are this year’s selected letters.
Dear Helping Hands,
I am 9 years old. My friend needs the $200 for her rent, power bill and water bill. Her dad works at five jobs to pay everything and her aunt lives with her and that is all I know.
— Marely Avila, fourth-grader, Nuestro Mundo. Fourth-grader Berenice Tecuatl Lopez also wrote about this family.
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200 this Christmas season, I would help a kid in my school. Every day she comes to school with the same shoes, tattered and worn down. Her mother works two jobs to pay the bills.
All day, she puts a smile on my face and many others. She is a wonderful person.
— Lucy Spurley, eighth-grader, Iowa-Grant Schools. Another eight-grader also wrote about this student.
Dear Helping Hands,
I know of a woman who recently died of COVID. She was a hairdresser and was such a beautiful person. She was bubbly and friendly to everyone she knew and not a single person didn’t like her. She leaves behind two great children, one in high school and one out of high school. I think her kids are very sad and maybe a little mad that COVID took her life.
If I had $200 I would give it to them so they could buy food and a gift to take their minds off of the hard holidays that are coming up. I hope I can make a difference and help this family in need.
— Maggie Garlock, third-grader, Northside Elementary, Middleton
Dear Helping Hands,
I can’t say enough about my mom. She always puts me and my older brother first and she never complains about the things that she has to do for us. The last couple of years have been hard for her, but she keeps going so strong. I love her so much and I just want to take something off her plate and make her smile.
She recently got a new position, is going to school and has two kids. About two months ago our washing machine went out and it seemed to stress her out. I always try and tell her that it’s okay that we have to go to the laundromat. I know $200 won’t buy a new washer but it would be a good start.
— Seventh-grader, Arise Virtual Academy, Janesville
Dear Helping Hands,
Ms. Eshun has been teaching at St. James for 36 years. She is someone who has adopted children and given them a better life than what they would have had if she did not adopt them. She has been a tremendous leader in our community and gives everything she has to those in need. Ms. Eshun has done so much in the past and is still helping so many people today and will continue to help others in the future.
— Elka Grosse, eighth-grader, St. James School
Dear Helping Hands,
A woman in our community was going on a vacation to Mexico with her husband when she had a very serious accident. It was very expensive to get medical help in Mexico and get her back to the United States. The hospital bills are huge and she is not able to work for a while. She also has a very major surgery. I wish her good luck and her husband, too! If you could help their family, they are very much in need.
— Nayeli Ostrander, fifth-grader, Lodi Elementary, Lodi. Fifth-graders Yaretzi Alvarez-Ortega, Madden Fulton, Keely Franzen, Mollie Krueger, Easton Schwarz, Ashlyn Waller, Avery Wipperfurth, Corra Bevars and Melanya Vera also wrote about this person.
Dear Helping Hands,
I am writing for my mom as she really needs the money. She has three kids, me, my brother and my sister. She wants a car but we can’t afford it because she has to donate plasma just to get us something to eat. My brother has a heart condition. I try to help my mom because everybody deserves to have someone help them. My mom can really use the help badly. She would use the money for food, soap, bills and bus fares. I also want my mom to get something nice for her. She deserves it. I love my mom and thank you for listening to my story.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary
Dear Helping Hands,
My aunt has been dealing with breast cancer for some time now. And her husband has to work all the time on his farm. She has two children, and she always watched them and took care of them extra well. But now, since my aunt has cancer, things have turned around.
She hasn’t been able to work, take care of her children and the house, and she hasn’t been able to sleep in her house. She’s been in the hospital for days waiting for a scan. The good news, though, is that she’s doing better, but she could really use the money for her surgeries and scans.
— Seventh-grader, Albany Middle School, Albany
Dear Helping Hands,
I am writing this because l want two people to earn $200. The two people who I want to earn $200 are my mom and dad. The first reason is because it can be used to help pay the bills. The past year has been very hard because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and like many other families my family needs extra support during this time. The extra money can help get the groceries and supplies we need at home. The second reason ... is because my mom wants to start a food business and this money could help her buy the necessary supplies in order to start her business. She would be able to buy the ingredients and necessary kitchen tools.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary
Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to help a man in my community. He is a firefighter. He loves coming to church, but he is in a wheelchair. He is not able to come in the winter because his wheelchair is not able to go through snow, and it is also too cold in the winter for him to ride outside. So I would love to spend the $200 to hire a driver for him to come to church in the winter, and maybe in the fall and spring when it is still a little bit cold. This will make things a lot easier for him, so he is not worried about missing church.
— Adilyn Esser, sixth-grader, Highland Community Middle School, Highland
Dear Helping Hands,
In school my teachers talk about being kind and helping others. My teacher gave us this assignment and it made me think of my mom. She has to take care of six children (including myself) and has a mediocre job. She has to take care of us every day and my dad does not live with us but he comes and stays for up to an hour. It is usually loud and messy in our apartment. She has to clean and get clothes ready for my siblings every day. When I get done with school at 4:20 p.m. she has to pick me up and my sister from school, but sometimes my dad comes to pick me up. She makes sure we eat before 5 p.m. because she has online school for two hours. When there is close to no food in the fridge she makes something out of the few things we have left or we just ignore it since she doesn’t have time to go shopping for groceries. We usually end up helping her since she ends up exhausted most of the time.
She is one of the most dedicated people that I know. She wants us to have a good education in school since she dropped out in middle school. She is very responsible with her time and manages to teach us new things. I want to help her, even though it may be a small amount, I still want to help as much as she helps me.
— Eighth-grader, Wright Middle School
Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to nominate my great-grandma, who recently got in a car accident. She doesn’t have a vehicle to drive. I think the $200 would really help her pay for hospital bills and get her closer to getting a vehicle. She also has no family that lives with her and she is retired. The money would really help her with a lot of stuff.
— Fourth-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi
Dear Helping Hands,
I’ve been going through a terrible year. First I got diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and my beloved dog died and my great-aunt died. And it would mean the world to me. And also my sister has the same thing as I do. And I am so happy to have this opportunity. And my appointments I think are $100.
— Fifth-grader, Lodi Elementary, Lodi
Dear Helping Hands,
I am 9 years old and in fourth grade. I am writing to ask that you please consider giving the $200 to my family for child care for my little brothers. Also I want to give money to my Grandma because she buys food and also uses money for diapers because both of my little brothers need them.
— Fourth-grader, Nuestro Mundo Elementary. Fourth-graders Chance Tyler and Martin Sanchez also wrote about this student.
Dear Helping Hands,
Carson Schmudlach, a junior at Lodi High School, is fighting cancer for the second time and this time it is two times worse. Our whole community has been trying to find him happiness and everybody is hoping for him to fight off cancer once again.
— Lee Mueller, fifth-grader, Lodi Elementary, Lodi. Helping Hands also received letters about Carson from fifth-graders Olivia Szlapka, Emma Karls, Anna Gilles, George Hauser, Amelia Koszylko, Kayson Mack, Trevor Reese, Tristan Skrum, Nathan Wenger, Ayla Bahr, Olivia Pharo and Jamison Millin. Many students from Ouisconsing School of Collaboration in Lodi also wrote about Carson.
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200 this holiday time of year, I would help out someone in my school who has a big family and has been going through some tough times. He is always happy no matter what. It would be great if you could give the money to his family to help their holidays be a little brighter.
— Noah Lange, eighth-grader, Iowa-Grant Schools. Eighth-graders Elli Moen, Maddox Fisher, Treaton Loeffelholz, Sam Lundell and Everett Zimmer also wrote about this student.
Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to nominate my mother for a $200 gift during the holidays for these reasons. My mom saves all of her money to keep me safe. I lived with my grandma and grandpa for five years. Sometimes we pay rent late and for her this would be great. She tries to keep me happy and it’s hard to get food sometimes as well. We might have to get packages from my grandma because money is tight, but my mom needs the $200 so she can buy something for herself.
My hope is that she can get what she wants and to help pay for rent. My mom deserves this because she is my hero.
— Fifth-grader, Kennedy Elementary
Dear Helping Hands,
Do you know someone who always makes you happy? For me, that person is my mom. If I had $200, I’d give it to my mom because she has kidney problems and soon she will have kidney surgery. For this reason she cannot work. She is a single mom with four kids.
I hope that when you read this letter you choose it to help my mom.
— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary School, Sun Prairie
Dear Helping Hands,
About three months ago my godmother was diagnosed with stomach cancer. It had been really tough for her. She has also stopped going to work because she feels so tired that she sometimes stays in bed the whole day.
My godfather no longer has a job because he has to take care of my godmother. So far she has gotten chemotherapy and has been feeling a little bit better but once she starts to feel much better and doesn’t need her chemotherapy anymore it’s going to take a lot of money to pay back the hospital. With that, they also need help to pay the rent and the food since both of my godparents no longer work because they have to take care of each other.
It would really mean a lot to me if I was able to help my godmother with the $200. She is a great person and is most deserving of this gift.
— Mayra Tamayo, eighth-grader, James C. Wright Middle School
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200 this holiday season, I would give it to a student in my school. I would give it to him because he seems like he and his family could use the money. This person is very kind to everyone and is always willing to help. If his family got the money, I would hope it makes their holiday season a little better.
— Delaney Reid, eighth-grader, Iowa-Grant Schools. Eighth-graders Laila Ritchie, Eric Bartolo-Garcia, Ana Garcia, Laina McPhail and Quinn Hoeper also wrote about this student.
Dear Helping Hands,
A student at my school, as well as his mother and sister, moved to Wisconsin/McFarland in August. Moving schools and moving to a different state is a vulnerable and challenging transition for anyone, but on top of that, his family has been homeless, and had been living in Babcock Park in McFarland until the weather got colder and the park closed for the season.
Because they have moved around quite a bit, this student has not had a stable school experience. I also notice that he is usually wearing one of two outfits to school every week, or is often absent. He is a very sweet young man and truly wants to learn and do well. He volunteers to read in class, and always puts a smile on others’ faces, and I would like to put a smile on his face too. He is hoping to stay here permanently, as he is starting to make friends and feels that his teachers really care about and support him.
Currently his family is living with family friends and his mom is working two jobs to save enough for a security deposit and more stable living environment.
— 11th-grader, McFarland High School, McFarland
Dear Helping Hands,
Do you know someone who is fun and hardworking? For me, that person is my sister. If I had $200 I’d give it to my sister. She is deserving because she works hard, watches movies and spends time with me, and she needs to buy a new car.
My mom is the one always taking her to work and picking her up. My sister wants to do this on her own. She used to have a car, but it broke down. She needs a car to take her daughter to day care, too.
She works hard at her job and she cares for her six-month-old baby. She helps my mom take care of us.
— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary School, Sun Prairie
Dear Helping Hands,
A woman in my community, who lost her husband a couple of years ago, is now a widow. For many years she has also helped her daughters with raising her four grandchildren, whom she loves dearly. This being said, it can be very hard on her, emotionally and financially. She is also a minister who works very hard to help and support her family along with many others, but she doesn’t make a ton of money doing that.
I would give this money to her so that she could have a little financial relief to help her over the holiday season, so she can still provide for and not worry so much about her daughters, grandkids and herself.
— Riley Hanson, seventh-grader, Belleville Middle School, Belleville
Dear Helping Hands,
My mom was the director of a child care center. The first family to join was a very special family. They were fostering a child who was almost two. He had delayed verbal skills and was small, but mighty and his personality was big, sweet and loving. He and his foster mom are really the perfect pair. We just learned she was allowed to adopt him so she is now his forever family.
If I was given $200 I would give it to them to do activities together like a movie or dinner. She could get him holiday gifts and together they could have a great Christmas. Please help me make a difference in their lives. They deserve this surprise.
— Brady Miller, third-grader, Northside Elementary, Middleton
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to my mom. She is an extremely hard-working single mom. With two kids on her side, things can get tough. She tries her best to support me any way possible. She’s working on getting a car for us right now and that can be frustrating for her and me. If I could give this to my mom it would be a huge help, especially around this time. We are behind on rent and the bills but she still manages it. We have also been struggling with groceries recently and it’s putting a lot of stress on my mom.
— Seventh-grader, Black Hawk Middle School
Dear Helping Hands,
I feel that a woman in our area deserves this money because she was faced with terminal lung cancer that has spread to other parts of her body. ... She and her husband share four children, and lost a child to a tragic accident in 2008. So to say the least this family has endured enough heartache that anyone should experience.
She is always giving to others in her community and despite her receiving this life-altering diagnosis she continues to do so. Her faith in God is admirable and inspiring. She is living every day as if it would be her last. We could all learn so much from her and the way she has chosen to positively live each day to the fullest.
— Reegan Schmidt, seventh-grader, Albany Community Middle School, Albany
Dear Helping Hands,
My mom is a very special person to me because she is always there when I need her and she is a very good mom. She works every single day to give me and my siblings a good life. She works in the mornings, sometimes in the afternoon and she has another job cleaning a restaurant every single night and she comes home at midnight.
My mom has had a tough life. When she was young her mom made her drop out of school because she had to take care of her 12 siblings. She had to cook, clean and take care of the house. They were poor, that’s why both of her parents had to work all day and still, sometimes they couldn’t afford to buy food.
My mom came to the United States to have more opportunities and to get more money for her and her family. She had to leave everything that she loved behind. At the age of 14, she saw her brother die. She and her mom tried to take him to the hospital but they didn’t have enough money to pay so they didn’t accept the child. They told my mom the only thing she could do was say her last goodbye to him. My mom spent his last moments with him and after that day she doesn’t see this world the same way.
She was like a mom to her siblings. She always tells me the story when she was telling her little brother that she had to leave but she was going to come back home someday and her brother cried himself to sleep begging her to stay and in the next morning he didn’t see her again. My mom didn’t want to leave, but she had to so that she could give her family a better life. I see my mom as a very strong person and if I had the money I would give it to her to help her pay the bills.
— Eighth-grader, James C. Wright Middle School
Dear Helping Hands,
In our family, we have a total of seven people. Our parents have jobs. My mom was a stay-at-home mom. She would take care of our little brother while we were at school. But now since he goes to school, she works from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
… We don’t see our mom that much in the afternoon because of work. Before then, I would meet her every day after coming from school. My dad works long shifts and comes home late. The main reason I want the $200 is that I want them to achieve their dreams. They work very hard to get money for me and my siblings. But since they’ve taken enough care of us, I want them to take care of themselves, too.
— Seventh-grader, Black Hawk Middle School
Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to nominate my mom for a $200 gift during the holidays for these reasons. She is the best person I know. She has to take care of four kids and she is sad because my grandpa, her dad, was healthy, then one day he had a seizure and now she is having tough times. Please consider her for this gift.
— Fifth-grader, Kennedy Elementary School
Dear Helping Hands,
My aunt really deserves to be chosen for the $200 because she is a great aunt with three young children. She has been struggling to buy food and clothes and she is also helping out other family members. Her apartment is really cramped. If I had $200 to give to someone I would choose my brave and wonderful aunt that has been struggling lately.
— Angel Morales Velasco, seventh-grader, James C. Wright Middle School
Dear Helping Hands,
I could use $200 to help my family or to use it to buy my parents a gift. A few reasons why my family deserves a gift are because they work very hard every day. They also take good care of me, and they love me.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary
Dear Helping Hands,
I believe that my mom deserves the $200 because she has two jobs and is working very late nights. So she is working a lot. My mom isn’t able to spend a lot of time with us because of her jobs. I think it would really help take some stress away, especially during Christmastime.
— Third-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi
Dear Helping Hands,
My grandma has medical issues and she goes to the doctor often to check her health. For example, when she is in pain she needs to go to the hospital to get it checked by her doctor. Sometimes she needs to call my mom if it hurts badly or if she needs help with the basics like cleaning. Also, she sometimes needs help with medicine because she only speaks Hmong and she needs to be careful to take the right amounts and to communicate with the workers at the hospital.
My grandma has taken care of our family our whole life with love and I want to send a little love back her way. Thank you so much for reading my letter and caring about our community.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary