Helping Hands 2021: Children, teachers reach out to help others

In school my teachers talk about being kind and helping others. My teacher gave us this assignment and it made me think of my mom. She has to take care of six children (including myself) and has a mediocre job. She has to take care of us every day and my dad does not live with us but he comes and stays for up to an hour. It is usually loud and messy in our apartment. She has to clean and get clothes ready for my siblings every day. When I get done with school at 4:20 p.m. she has to pick me up and my sister from school, but sometimes my dad comes to pick me up. She makes sure we eat before 5 p.m. because she has online school for two hours. When there is close to no food in the fridge she makes something out of the few things we have left or we just ignore it since she doesn’t have time to go shopping for groceries. We usually end up helping her since she ends up exhausted most of the time.