Helping Hands 2020: Children offer hope to others in a world complicated by COVID-19

Children know: It’s been a tough year.
Nearly 200 of them from across the region wrote letters to Helping Hands this fall on behalf of someone who’s had a particularly hard 2020.
Each of the student’s letters described how they would use $200 to help someone else. Helping Hands, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal with the support of generous donations from readers, selected more than three dozen of those letters, and you’ll find excerpts from them here.
All of the writers showed a sensitivity to the special hardships this year brought: the COVID-19 pandemic, economic devastation for small businesses, serious illnesses such as cancer complicated by job loss, and a thinly stretched health care system. One girl even wrote about her community swimming pool, which had to close this summer because of the pandemic. She described how much that pool had meant to her in summers past — a reminder that some of childhood’s greatest, simplest pleasures have been lost this year, too.
An astonishing number of students wrote about their elders — whether a neighbor in need, or a grandparent whose unconditional love and caring has touched their lives. Many students gave a shout-out to organizations that benefit their whole communities, such as homeless shelters, food pantries or assistance programs such as Reach Out Lodi.
One student wrote about his teacher. Helping Hands wants to join that student by thanking all the teachers who urged students to write this year — even though most are doing school online — and provided the necessary information to make this annual effort happen. Simply through their jobs as educators, these caring and enthusiastic teachers lend a helping hand every day.
Helping Hands could not publish or fund all the heartfelt and beautiful letters we received. But we want to offer this important advice to young people who wrote about their friends and loved ones: Give those people a copy of your Helping Hands letter. Let them see how much they have meant in your life.
It could be the most meaningful gift they receive this year.
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I’d give it to my grandpa and my uncle. They are deserving because they both had COVID-19. My uncle still does, and my grandma does too and she is in the hospital and they can’t visit her. They can’t leave the house.
My grandpa and uncle are very special to me and they can’t do much at all right now, so I want them to have $200 for when this is all over.
— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie •••
Dear Helping Hands,
My family and I have been struggling through this pandemic. It has been hard on my mom because my father had a stroke back in August, and we have had to struggle with paying the rent and buying groceries for my family. My mom hasn’t been able to buy me school clothes, and I know she would appreciate any help she could get, especially with the holidays coming.
— Ninth-grader, McFarland High School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
There is a 4-year-old boy who inspires me. My mom went to school with his parents. If I had $200 to give to this boy, I would because he is battling cancer. He has been in and out of the hospital. He has shown a lot of grit over the past year during all of the hard times. Currently he is wearing an oxygen mask, but it doesn’t stop him. He could pay the doctors and get superhero toys with the money. He loves superheroes and they make him smile. He can do the best Batman voice I have ever heard. This boy is a hero to me and I would be so happy to be able to give him $200.
— Jaxan Hendrix, third-grader, Northside Elementary, Middleton
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
My brother had a heart attack and couldn’t see his family while he was in the hospital. COVID-19 wouldn’t allow anyone to go into the hospital with him. I know it was a day when his wife and two daughters wanted to see if he was OK.
Now he has a medicine that should help him prevent it again, but it costs a lot of money and he has more doctor visits. His family doesn’t have a lot of money, so it is hard for them to pay the bills and get food. My brother works for a potato grower. He comes in close contact to COVID-19 because he has to clean the potato trailers. That’s why my brother should get the $200 for him and his family.
— Sixth-grader, Adams-Friendship Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200 to help another person in need, I would want to give the gift to a 10th-grader I know at La Follette High School. I know that the holidays can be a very hard time for people being able to provide gifts to their children and families. I think giving them the opportunity to shop will help them feel really good about themselves and make the gift feel more meaningful.
— Ninth-grader, East High School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to my brother Arree. I live with my brother and he takes care of me. Arree is a nice man. He works two jobs to make enough money to pay the bills. Arree is a hard worker; he stays at work all day just to come home at night to make dinner.
My brother works day and night to get what we need every day. We try to keep the lights off because we can’t afford to pay that kind of money. We are trying to save up to get LED lights so we don’t have to worry about the light bill going up.
If I won the $200 I would use it to help my brother pay bills and make it a little easier around the holidays so we can hang out together. My brother is the best, and if you met him, you’d think so, too!
— Sarai Adams, fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
I think our family friend really deserves $200. She has always helped out my parents with stuff like watching us when our parents have to work. Her house needs repairs that they can’t afford to pay for, so they have to sell their house and I’m really sad because they have lived there for about 31 years. They need the money for groceries and Christmas gifts, and they can’t afford to fix their car. I feel really bad because she cries every night in her room looking around her room and feeling like she is never going to see her house again.
— Yeilen Campa, fifth-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
My grandfather needs the $200 because he is going to dialysis and he cannot work due to a high risk of COVID-19. He has to raise my brother and me. We are 11, soon to be 12 and 12.
— Eighth-grader, Wright Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I’d give it to my mom and dad. They are deserving because my mom takes care of the house and my dad sells fruits and veggies so we have money to keep our house. They do a lot of work in their gardens and clean the veggies. My dad goes to the farmers market, then he goes to work and my mom takes care of the house and some babies. My parents are amazing, and I want them to have $200.
— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie •••
Dear Helping Hands,
I would give the $200 to my aunt because she is a business owner. Due to COVID-19 she had to be closed down for about three months, so she lost lots of money. She also had bills to pay and no income during this time. During this time she had to get surgery on her elbow. She needed to get new food for her restaurant to open back up because the other food spoiled. Just when they were up and running well her employee got COVID, so they had to shut down again for another two weeks. When this happened she missed wages, money to pay bills, and more spoiled food.
— Sixth-grader, Adams-Friendship Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
In school my teachers talk about being kind and helping others. My teacher gave us this assignment and it made me think of my great- grandma.
My great-grandma has been a foster parent for over 50 years and adopted and raised at least seven kids. There are over 30 kids in the Madison area and beyond that still call my grandma mom.
She is now 84 and retired, but still takes care of many. She still puts others before herself. I would give this money to her because she deserves it and is also not very fortunate herself due to unfair systems and institutional racism. I would do anything to see my grandma happy especially during the holidays. She would give anyone her last and she deserves the world.
— Sanaai Makayla Brazil-Broach, eighth-grader, Wright Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
Do you know someone who always makes you happy? For me, that is my mom and dad. If I had $200, I’d give it to my mom so she can pay off my house and to take care of me and my other siblings. My mom is deserving because she is kind, helpful, she works two jobs, and she helps anyone who is struggling. In my eyes she is the best mom I can have.
— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I’d give it to my mom. She is hardworking and when she cleans, her back can hurt, so we help her by cleaning with her, and she can relax after. She also cleans big houses, and when she comes back we let her rest.
My mom cares for us and gives us what we really need and feeds us. She is a hardworking mom, and takes care of four people and one dog.
— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I win the $200, I would give it to my grandma. Every year at Christmas, all of my family donates money to my grandma for her gas and house bills. Me and my sister and mom help her by getting the mail every day. This year with all the COVID-19 things, she can’t go to work or the store to get food.
If I got chosen for the $200, this would not only help my grandma, but everyone else in my family. I would love to bring joy to her and hope that the holidays make her happy.
— Sixth-grader, Adams-Friendship Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200 I would give it to my mom who just got her leg surgery in September. Her leg has been messed up for a long time. She has five kids and ever since her surgery, she had to stop working so that her leg can heal but her leg is weak. Two hundred dollars would help her to pay bills, pay for groceries and necessities. My mom is the best person in the world and she tries so hard. She does everything that she can to help. If anyone was to win this money, it would be my mom.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary •••
Dear Helping Hands,
I want to give this $200 to my sister because she is saving up for college and I really want her to go to college because I want her to be happy and smart. And I want her to be able to achieve her goals in life, like becoming a veterinarian and moving out to her own farm that she hopes to get. I really think that she deserves the $200 because she is so awesome and nice to everyone. And she really is a great influencer. She helps me with a lot of things like school and writing, so I want to give her this in return for all the things she has done for me.
— Fifth-grader, Kennedy Elementary School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to my family. My family is nice, kind and helpful. Whenever I need help they are there to help me.
My mom works two jobs in the same night just to get money to buy food for her four kids. One time we could not eat because she could not afford the food for the night. Sometimes she has trouble buying clothes for me and my siblings.
We had to move three times just to find a good job for my mom. My mom is working really hard just for her kids.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to a teacher who has cancer. She is deserving because she is always there for you, she is going through a tough time and is still strong, and she is an amazing teacher while having cancer.
When I had a question I would ask her and she would stop what she was doing and come and help me. She is my family’s favorite teacher. She has taught me and my siblings and we love her. She is so astounding.
— Gabby Andrew, fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
Do you know someone who has a sickness? For me, that person is my grandmother. She has Alzheimer’s and this makes it hard for her to remember anything. If I had $200, I’d give it to the people who take care of my grandma so they can take care of themselves to help her too. My grandmother is caring because she is always so kind to all my family, and always hugs and kisses all of us.
— Fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie •••
Dear Helping Hands,
I believe that a man in our community should receive this money because he is in a difficult situation with COVID-19. He is a very nice guy. He helps on the EMS crew for Albany and helps around the community by working for the village, helping out with sporting events, and doing clock and scoreboard for high school basketball games. If he received the $200, he would probably use it to pay hospital bills … and anything else he is in need of. He brings joy to our community. Maybe it’s time for us to bring some joy to him right now, since he could use it.
— Eighth-grader, Albany Community Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
My mom works really hard. She spends all day with me and my siblings. My brother is in first grade and not only does he get sleepy during class, but he gets distracted during virtual school and she helps him to get engaged. Meanwhile, she also takes care of my 2-year-old little sister who is running around like a 2-year-old kid does. I can’t help take care of my little sister because I need to be in my classes because I know school is important in order to be successful in life and help my family. … After all that, my mom has to go to work from 4 to 11 p.m. I know it will be hard for her to accept this gift for herself because she spends everything on food, rent, etc., but my mom deserves this gift for all her hard work and for having patience with us.
— Ninth-grader, East High School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
I am writing about my friend’s mom. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in the spring of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, right before her daughter’s first birthday.
She and my mom have been friends for as long as I can remember. This family means a lot to me and my family. When I think about her having cancer, it makes me sad for her four children because I don’t want them to lose their mother. Writing this right now makes me very sad because I could not think about losing my mother, either. But I know they are all staying strong.
— Brittyn Sitzman, third-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi. OSC students Billy Edwards and Cale Kinsman also wrote about this family.
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to give this money to two girls I know because they lost their father and I think they could use the money to help pay for groceries and hospital bills and help get their two seniors into a good college. I want to help this family because they are some close friends of mine and my family’s, and I want to help them get through this so that maybe one day they can also help others.
— Seventh-grader, Albany Community Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
This person should receive $200 because his daughter is a baby and she needs a house to sleep in, and his house burned up into flames. He doesn’t have a job because he has to take care of his daughter. His baby girl has none of her toys, none of her blankets, and she doesn’t have her dog because of the fire. The baby’s mom called someone to take care of the dog until they get an actual home instead of an apartment.
— Faith Davis, sixth-grader, Adams-Friendship Middle School
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
My mom works long hours to get me and my sister to the top. She pays bills and does a lot by herself and sometimes it can be hard to do it all by yourself.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary •••
Dear Helping Hands,
My grandma is in a rough place right now. Her mom just passed away and her work is knocked out with COVID. My grandma really deserves this money because she can’t afford a funeral for my great-grandma. She is going to get her ashes and plant them under a special tree.
My grandma couldn’t even hug her mom because my great-grandma had COVID and cancer.
It is a hard time for her and her sister. My grandma is the sweetest person I know and she would do anything for anyone before herself.
— Sixth-grader, Adams-Friendship Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I were given $200, I would want to give it to a veteran in need. I received the name of a local veteran in need from the VFW Post 8216. He came down with COVID and got behind on many bills. Most important for him is rent and to be able to feed his kids. I would love to help him out. This would be a small way for me to thank him for helping our country.
— Ryan Willenborg, third-grader, Northside Elementary, Middleton
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to my dad because he has four kids and needs the money. He has a full-time job but he still needs money. He is so nice. He helps me when I am stuck on something and cheers me up. My dad helps his brother who doesn’t speak English. I would feel so happy for my family and my dad would be proud if I’d be lucky enough to win.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary •••
Dear Helping Hands,
I would like to help out a boy whose father recently passed away unexpectedly. This boy is only in sixth grade and he just lost his dad. I feel so bad because he lost his dad at a young age. I think anything would help this family out.
— Kaleb Broughton, seventh-grader, Albany Community Middle School
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
My mom has been off work a lot for me and my sisters because we were sick a lot. My mom is in a really difficult situation because without working she barely has money to get what we need. If given this money, she would probably use it to pay off bills and/or groceries.
— Student at Albany Community Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
I’m writing about a high school student who is a “Blue Devil Buddy,” so he meets with a kid from our school every Friday. We sometimes read to each other, do scavenger hunts and draw.
He has had a rare form of cancer for a couple years now and he and his family need money for paying bills and other stuff like doctor appointments.
— Wyatt Skalitzky, fourth-grader, Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, Lodi. OSC students Bricelynn Bilkey, Mason Markgraf, Mason McRoberts, Owen Olson, Parker Olson and Amelia Stone also wrote about this student.
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
My granny is thoughtful, strong and funny. She will always help people in need and she will always try to make anybody happy when you’re sad or angry. She also will take time out of her day to help you when you need it. When she had cancer, she beat it. I am happy that I can see her today and I am thankful that she is here.
My granny is super-funny. When I am in a bad mood she always makes me laugh. Or when she looks at a movie she makes comments on it, and they are funny. And when you are bored, she always says knock knock.
She’s the most incredible person I know.
— Tiana Coleman, fifth-grader, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie
•••
Dear Helping Hands,
I would really like you to consider a family from my church as they have been helping us with a lot of things. When we moved to America from Africa in December 2018, we did not know anything. They were the first family to help us with things like buying coats and boots. The one boy was also the first friend I made when I came to America. In winter they took us kids to play on the ice. It was like a park but with snow stuff; it was really good and the best thing I ever did with them.
Another thing was that their boy was 12 and so was I. He taught me about summer camp. He told me everything and I told my mom about it. I was really excited although we had to go on a six-hour drive. When we got to summer camp it was the best thing that ever happened to me. I was really excited to go this year but I didn’t because COVID-19 happened.
They helped us with a lot of things that I forgot but I will never forget that they were the first, best, cool, most amazing family ever to welcome us to America.
— Shalom Harimana, eighth-grader, Wright Middle School •••
Dear Helping Hands,
If I had $200, I would give it to my family because they work hard. Sometimes they don’t get paid much.
They wake up early in the morning to go to work. My stepdad wakes up after my mom goes to work because my mom goes to work at 4. They work hard to pay the bills, including the rent. They take very good care of me. They make sure I have fun sometimes. They make sure I have food, water, toothpaste and clothes.
If I got this money, I would feel happy and generous. I would be grateful and proud.
— Fifth-grader, Lake View Elementary
