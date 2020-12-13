Helping Hands 2020: Children offer hope to others in a world complicated by COVID-19

I believe that a man in our community should receive this money because he is in a difficult situation with COVID-19. He is a very nice guy. He helps on the EMS crew for Albany and helps around the community by working for the village, helping out with sporting events, and doing clock and scoreboard for high school basketball games. If he received the $200, he would probably use it to pay hospital bills … and anything else he is in need of. He brings joy to our community. Maybe it’s time for us to bring some joy to him right now, since he could use it.

My mom works really hard. She spends all day with me and my siblings. My brother is in first grade and not only does he get sleepy during class, but he gets distracted during virtual school and she helps him to get engaged. Meanwhile, she also takes care of my 2-year-old little sister who is running around like a 2-year-old kid does. I can’t help take care of my little sister because I need to be in my classes because I know school is important in order to be successful in life and help my family. … After all that, my mom has to go to work from 4 to 11 p.m. I know it will be hard for her to accept this gift for herself because she spends everything on food, rent, etc., but my mom deserves this gift for all her hard work and for having patience with us.