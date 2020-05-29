× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the 2020 elections, the Cap Times is developing a Citizens’ Agenda to help guide the stories we cover, and we want to hear what’s important to you. This isn’t about what the candidates want to discuss — it’s about the community setting its priorities.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

What do you want local and national candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes this year? What are the problems you most want solved and the questions you most want answered?

Your answers will help the Cap Times decide how to report on elections and policy issues in Madison and Wisconsin. It’s especially helpful if you can give your answers in the form of questions so that we don’t have to guess what you mean. For example, “What can our city do to slow climate change while still operating within our budget?” gives us more to go on than simply “climate change.”

To participate, please fill out the following form. Or, if you’d prefer, you’re welcome to send us a text or leave us a voicemail at (608) 305-4715, or write to us at Citizens Agenda c/o Katie Dean, Capital Times, 1901 Fish Hatchery Rd., Madison, WI 53713.