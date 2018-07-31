Traffic in the area of the Alliant Energy Center is expected to be heavier than normal from Wednesday to Sunday due to the CrossFit Games being held there.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes during the days of the CrossFit Games, said Elise Schaffer, public information and education officer for the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Roads around the Alliant Energy Center include Rimrock Road, Alliant Energy Center Way, Olin Avenue, John Nolen Drive, Rusk Avenue, East Rusk Avenue and North Rusk Avenue.
To ease backups, Dane County deputies will direct traffic at some gates to the center.