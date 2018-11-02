Dane County is blaming unusually wet conditions for making its landfill smell closer than one or two miles away on Madison's Southeast Side.
Ald. Michael Tierney, 16th District, reported there were a couple days this week when the landfill intruded on some of the city's newer, far-flung developments south of Interstate 90 and east of Highway 51, with Thursday morning proving "particularly pungent."
"I guess I'd call it a minor nuisance," said Dan Cropp, 54, who lives in the Secret Places neighborhood just north of Siggelkow Road. "Certainly when it happens you don't want to be outside."
He and his wife weren't aware of the landfill's effect when they built their home in 2008, but he guessed those looking to sell in the neighborhood now could see their property values drop significantly should buyers visit on a day when wind and rotting patterns conspire to produce a stink.
Luckily, that doesn't happen often, according to John Welch, the county's solid waste manager.
He said the landfill got between 10 and 12 complaints Thursday, but since last winter has seen fewer than 10 instances in which residents complained.
"It is a landfill, so from time to time there will be odors," he said.
Welch said the current problem is coming from a section of the 38-year-old landfill that's about the size of half a football field and still being filled with garbage. Open sections must be covered with at least six inches of soil every day, but all the rain over the summer and fall have accelerated the garbage's decomposition and produced gas that's wafted south into residential areas.
It's "atypical to have gas production this soon," he said.
Under more typical conditions, open sections don't start to rot as much until they're full, capped with several feet of soil and outfitted with wells to collect the natural gas they produce and which is collected to generate electricity. There are 65 wells drilled at the landfill now.
Welch said the landfill uses extra soil cover, an odor-negating spray and a misting agent that comes in fragrances including grape and fresh-cut grass to cover up the result of excessive rotting.
Deb Vander Meulen, of the Twin Oaks Neighborhood Association, said Friday she noticed an odor coming from the direction of the landfill in the morning. "For me, I know there will be days like this," she said.