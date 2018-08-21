Heavy rains hammered Dane County throughout Monday afternoon and evening, flooding several major thoroughfares and intersections and knocking out power to thousands of people.
The effect of the torrential rain was largely contained to the western half of the county as flash floods overtook roadways and stranded drivers on the West Side of Madison, Middleton, Cross Plains, Mount Horeb and areas west of Verona, authorities said.
The National Weather Service had initially issued a flash flood warning until 8:30 p.m., but the warning was extended until 11:15 p.m. due to consistent rain into the night, said weather service meteorologist Denny VanCleve.
By 9 p.m., Madison officially recorded about 2 inches of rain, which is measured at the Dane County Regional Airport on the city’s North Side, VanCleve said.
But he said the areas around Cross Plains and Mount Horeb had likely seen between 8 inches and 10 inches by that time.
By late Monday evening, authorities continued to urge drivers to not go on roadways unless absolutely necessary.
“Portions of U.S. and state highways, as well as many major county roads and secondary roads, are impassable due to downed trees and high waters,” said Dane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Trevor Greiber.
The Madison Fire Department said all water rescues by the early night had been successful, but told drivers to “turn around, don’t drown!”
“Madison fire was going from one spot to another to another,” said J. McLellan, spokesman for Dane County Emergency Management, about the calls for vehicles stuck in water, adding that it was the same for Dane County Sheriff’s deputies.
Katie Crawley, spokeswoman for Mayor Paul Soglin, said some of the intersections affected include McKenna Boulevard near Elver Park, Mineral Point Road in the Gammon Road area, Mineral Point Road at Junction Road, Odana Road in the Grand Canyon Drive area, and Pleasant View Road around Valley View Road.
Additionally, intersections near the Beltline were flooded, the state Department of Transportation said, including where Highway 12 and Highway 14 meet and the Greenway Boulevard area.
Thousands of Madison Gas and Electric customers, largely situated along the Gammon Road corridor and in the Cross Plains area, were also without power Monday.