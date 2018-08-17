A fatal crash on Interstate 39/90 in Madison Friday morning was caused by heavy rain on the highway, officials said.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes at about 5:10 a.m. under the High Crossing Boulevard bridge, the State Patrol said.
A 20-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old man was injured in the crash. The woman and man were in the first car involved.
According to the initial release, the southbound Honda Civic hydroplaned on wet pavement in the left lane and hit the median barrier.
A pickup truck in the center lane tried to avoid the car but hit it, causing it to spin into the right lane where it was struck by a step van.
The drivers of the pickup truck and step van were not injured.
Traffic on the Interstate and ramps was backed up while crews worked at the scene, which wasn't cleared until about 8 a.m.