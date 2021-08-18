Heather Reese named interim director of Wisconsin Public Media after death of Gene Purcell

Wisconsin Public Media on Wednesday announced the appointment of an interim director following the unexpected death of public broadcasting leader Gene Purcell last month.
Heather Reese has worked at WPM, the parent agency of Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin, since 2010, becoming the associate director in 2020. Her experience directing strategy at WPM made her, "uniquely qualified for the position," UW Provost John Karl Scholz said in a statement.
“We’re all still grieving the sudden and tragic death of Gene, but it’s comforting to know that Heather is ready to step in as a leader," Scholz said. "I can’t think of a better person to guide us through this transition,”
Purcell, 61, was killed in a motorcycle crash on July 27. He served as the director of WPM since 2018, after about a decade as executive director of the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
WPM spokesperson Rick Reyer said the search for a permanent WPM director will include candidates from across the country.
In WPM's statement, Reese said she believes the education and knowledge shared at the university should benefit communities throughout Wisconsin.
“WPR and PBS Wisconsin were founded on the principle that free and open access to information and education would make life better for everyone in Wisconsin,” Reese said. “Our mission has never been more vital, and I look forward to sustaining that commitment during this transitional period.”