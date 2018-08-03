If you like hot and humid weather in Madison, the weekend will be just great.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 90 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday, under mostly sunny skies both days.
Showers and storms could move in late Sunday night and continue on Monday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 65.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 90.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 70.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 88.
- Sunday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 68. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, high near 83.
- Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 61.
- Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 82.