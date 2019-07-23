Hot and humid weather combined with thunderstorms and torrential rains made for an up and down week for Wisconsin farmers.
The heat and humidity was a great help to crops that started out in slow growing conditions earlier this summer, but the heavy rain made field work difficult for heavy equipment and for farmers trying to dry hay.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop progress report for the week ending July 21 showed 4.2 days out of 7.0 suitable for field work, with the down days due to frequent thunderstorms, severe straight line winds and several tornadoes.
"Some areas of the state received torrential rains, with some flooding, erosion damage and ponding reported," the report said.
The worst weather came on Thursday and Friday nights, with cooler, more stable air moving into the state by Sunday, but reports said fields were too wet to support machinery.
"Heavy rain made the ground soft again, so harvesting the alfalfa will have to be done carefully, to prevent the fields from getting ripped up," a Kewaunee County report said.
The worst of the storms hit northwest Wisconsin.
"Tornado/straight line winds caused county-wide storm damage Friday night," a Polk County report said. "Extensive, massive damage to buildings and crops, many still without power two days later. There's lots of unknown damage yet, and we can't get into areas."
The Clark-Price-Taylor counties area also was hard hit.
"Severe storms rolling through last week, especially Friday and Saturday, did lots of damage to fields, trees and residences," the tri-county report said. "With many places receiving over five inches of rain, everything is saturated."
The hot and humid weather did allow the state's main crops to play catch up.
Corn: Silking was at 10% complete, 12 days behind last year and eight days behind the five-year average. The crop was rated 60% good to excellent, the same as the previous week.
Soybeans: The crop was 96% emerged, with 29% blooming, 13 days behind last year and the average. 1% of soybeans were setting pods. The crop was rated 62% good to excellent, down two points from the previous week.
Winter wheat: The crop was 97% headed and 82% coloring, 10 days behind last year and the average. 1% of the crop has been harvested for grain. The crop was rated 59% good to excellent, up three points from the previous week.
Oats: The crop was 88% headed, nine days behind last year and 11 days behind average. 40% had colored, 10 days behind average. The crop was rated 70% good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week.
Potatoes: The crop was rated 74% good to excellent, down nine points from the previous week.
Alfalfa: The second cutting was 62% complete, 11 days later than last year and nine days later than average. All hay was rated 49% good to excellent, two points above the previous week.
Pasture: The pasture acreage was rated 62% good to excellent, up a point from the previous week.
Moisture: Topsoil moisture was 98% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture was 99% adequate to surplus.