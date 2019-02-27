Try 3 months for $3

Authorities have released 911 calls from the scene of Wisconsin's worst-ever highway pileup.

Andrew Schefelker of Oshkosh was killed in Sunday's 131-vehicle pileup on Interstate 41 near Neenah.

Seventy-one others were injured in the chain-reaction crash that happened in the Neenah area amid whiteout conditions during a windy, snowy day.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the "vast majority" of the vehicles are destroyed.

Schefelker was a middle school/high school science teacher in the Iola-Scandinavia School District.

