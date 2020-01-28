Health officials to address fish consumption warnings for Madison's PFAS-contaminated waters

Local health officials are planning public meetings to help Madison residents understand the risks of eating fish from Lake Monona and Starkweather Creek.

The Department of Natural Resources last week issued a health advisory after fish from both bodies of water were found to contain hazardous chemicals known as PFAS, found in some firefighting foam and various consumer products.

According to the new guidelines, people should eat certain fish, including largemouth bass, walleye, perch and carp, no more than once a month. Bluegill are considered safe to eat once per week.

One substance, PFOS, was found at levels of up to 180 parts per billion in largemouth bass and up to 48 ppb in bluegill.

The advisories are based on guidelines from the Great Lakes Consortium that recommend against eating any fish with PFOS concentrations of more than 200 ppb, although the state of New Jersey has recommended a limit of 17 ppb for children and women of child-bearing age.