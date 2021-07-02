Young man gets rare heart-lung transplant at UW after breathing problems worsen

He and Miller, who spoke almost daily, thought his asthma was getting worse. But in late March, after he passed out and found himself shaking on the ground, he went to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Gundersen doctors did tests detecting Wilburn’s grave lung damage and heart strain, and transferred him to UW Hospital. He was put on a heart-lung machine called ECMO, for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, as surgeons debated doing a rare procedure to remove his clots.

But they determined the clots were too extensive — old and new, in both lungs and in small and large arteries. He had a condition called chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, they said.

“By the time we met Daniel, a whole bunch of his lung was not having good blood flow through it,” said Dr. Malcolm DeCamp, UW Health’s chair of cardiothoracic surgery. “This must have been going on for weeks or months or even a couple years.”

A transplant was the only option, DeCamp said. The day after Wilburn was placed on the waiting list, he was connected with a donor, an unusually speedy match. The following day, on Easter, he received a heart and two lungs from the deceased donor.