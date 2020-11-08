WPS Health Solutions plans partial revamp of Monona headquarters

WPS Health Solutions is embarking on a partial remake of its Monona headquarters, driven by a desire to consolidate locations, create a campus front door and accommodate a growing share of employees working remotely.

Officials say some of the changes are designed to make WPS more cost effective and better positioned to continue getting military and other government health insurance contracts, which have been a mainstay of business since the company formed in 1946 to provide insurance for soldiers returning from World War II.

“We’re trying to consolidate our buildings for efficiencies in people, placement and logistics,” said Ken Roseth, vice president of facility operations.

WPS has about 3,900 employees, including about 1,300 in the Madison area, and is Monona’s largest employer, Roseth said.

The first part of a planned three-phase project over five to 10 years is a plan next year to build a $9 million support center on the 36.5-acre campus at 1717 W. Broadway, which currently has four buildings and a parking ramp. The buildings opened in 1973, 1978, 1989 and 2001.