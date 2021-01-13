Worrisome new variant of COVID-19 coronavirus found in Wisconsin

All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the coronavirus are expected to occur over time, the health department said.

“Mutations among viruses are very common," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. "It’s not unusual — in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change."

Westergaard said during a health department webinar last week that the available COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the new strain. Scientists said it's possible strains could emerge for which the vaccines aren't as effective, but some of the vaccines could be upgraded in response and the protection they offer should be more than adequate even if somewhat reduced.

“We currently don’t have any reason to think that the known variants are not going to be covered by the current vaccine, but that doesn’t mean that into the future they won’t," Westergaard said.

With people getting vaccinated, and with some COVID-19 patients receiving antibodies and other treatments, amid high levels of community transmission, "it creates a risk that selective pressure will cause novel variants to emerge," Westergaard said.

The health department is working with the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison and other labs to ensure whole genome sequencing is performed on some tests collected.

