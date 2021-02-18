Worrisome COVID-19 variant found in Dane County

A person with no recent travel history outside of Dane County has been found to have the worrisome COVID-19 variant first found in England late last year, becoming Wisconsin's sixth confirmed case, health officials said Thursday.

Researchers believe the variant, known as the B117 strain, spreads more easily than the original strain and may be more deadly. State and federal health officials have cautioned that widespread circulation of the strain could reverse recent declines in new cases and hospitalizations, and impede vaccination efforts — though current vaccines are still believed to be effective.

“We’ve been expecting to find B117 in Dane County,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “While this is the first time sequencing has confirmed the strain here, we’ve been operating under the assumption that the variant is present, and that is why we continue to stress that people not let their guard down.”

Heinrich said the identification of the case in Dane County underscores the importance of wearing face masks, limiting contact with people outside of immediate households and maintaining 6 feet of distance from others.

