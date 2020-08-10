Workplaces make up nearly 40% of COVID-19 facility probes in state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 40% of Wisconsin’s active investigations of COVID-19 involving facilities, and more than a quarter in Dane County, are at workplaces such as offices, distribution centers and manufacturing and production sites.

Of 625 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the county in the past two weeks and were interviewed, 86 were associated with clusters, including 22 from work settings.

Workplace transmission of COVID-19 gained attention in recent days when Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. relaxed its return-to-work mandate for employees after health officials questioned whether the plan would comply with a local public health order.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Monday urged businesses to let employees work remotely as much as possible.

“We need our businesses who can function remotely to continue to do so,” he said. “When you have hundreds and thousands of people coming from the same place, they’re going to be interacting. If folks have been able to work remotely, we urge them and hope they will continue to work remotely.”