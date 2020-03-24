Without strict action, Wisconsin could see 22,000 COVID-19 cases by April 8, officials say

If the state didn’t take the aggressive action of the "safer at home" order issued Tuesday, models show Wisconsin would likely have 22,000 cases of COVID-19, including 440 to 1,500 deaths, by April 8, according to state health officials.
“Thousands of Wisconsinites would need hospitalization, and we would exceed our current hospital bed capacity,” Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said.
Meanwhile, UW Health, SSM Health, and UnityPoint Health-Meriter are each treating COVID-19 patients, the hospitals said Tuesday. As recently as Friday, only Meriter said it had treated a hospitalized COVID-19 patient and that person had been discharged.
Palm said everyone should try to limit their day-to-day contact to no more than five people.
Even if residents follow the safer at home order and avoid others as much as possible, cases of COVID-19 will likely keep going up for the next few weeks, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer for the state health department. But then there could be a leveling off, which would be a sign that the strict measures worked, he said.
“If we do them well, they’re going to seem like tremendous overreactions because that’s going to mean that the virus, the epidemic, did not get too far out of control,” he said.
As of Tuesday, DHS reported 457 cases of COVID-19, including 72 in Dane County. More than 8,200 tests have come back negative.
Five deaths have been reported in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.
Westergaard said the actual number of cases is likely much higher. Many people with mild or no symptoms don't seek medical care or get tested, even though they can still infect others, he said.
“It could potentially be thousands (of cases) right now," Westergaard said.
Photos: A look at how the novel coronavirus is affecting Wisconsin
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Addressing reporters
Health press conference
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Talking to reporters
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
County press conference
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.