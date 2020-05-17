With Wisconsin's COVID-19 rules relaxing, what activities are safe? Here's a FAQ

With Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order struck down and Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions set to expire May 26, people will be able to resume more normal activities. But are they safe? Here are doctors' answers to frequently asked questions.
County parks and most state parks are open. Can I invite friends or family for a picnic?
What about neighborhood barbecues or potlucks?
Can I visit my elderly parents if they and I feel fine?
What about play dates for my children?
When Madison-area beaches open, will swimming be safe?
If I’m bicycling, jogging or hiking and the path becomes crowded, what should I do?
If restaurants open for on-site dining, is that safe? Is outdoor seating better?
Should I use disinfectant to wipe down groceries?
If hair salons open, is it risky to get a haircut?
If my gym reopens, should I exercise there?
What about getting my teeth cleaned?
My surgeon postponed my knee surgery earlier but now says I can have it. Should I?
