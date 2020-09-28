With time running out, bids for Wisconsin's federal COVID-19 relief intensify

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With most of Wisconsin’s $2 billion in discretionary federal aid for COVID-19 allocated, but some still not earmarked and much of it unspent, groups such as hospitals and EMS providers are jockeying for what’s left.

Under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, passed in March, the state got $2.26 billion, $260 million of which was pegged for Dane County and the city and county of Milwaukee. Many groups, such as hospitals and nursing homes, directly received additional federal money tied to coronavirus expenses.

As of early this month, Gov. Tony Evers allocated nearly $1.8 billion of the $2 billion he controls, and has since directed some of the remainder. With the money needing to be spent by the end of the year, parties are bidding for undistributed dollars as the state accepts applications to parcel it out.

“We cannot sustain current service levels without immediate assistance,” Chris Anderson, president of the Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin, said in a statement early this month. He complained that the state’s 800 EMS services were shortchanged in an initial round of payments.