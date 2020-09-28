With time running out, bids for Wisconsin's federal COVID-19 relief intensify

With most of Wisconsin’s $2 billion in discretionary federal aid for COVID-19 allocated, but some still not earmarked and much of it unspent, groups such as hospitals and EMS providers are jockeying for what’s left.
Under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, passed in March, the state got $2.26 billion, $260 million of which was pegged for Dane County and the city and county of Milwaukee. Many groups, such as hospitals and nursing homes, directly received additional federal money tied to coronavirus expenses.
As of early this month, Gov. Tony Evers allocated nearly $1.8 billion of the $2 billion he controls, and has since directed some of the remainder. With the money needing to be spent by the end of the year, parties are bidding for undistributed dollars as the state accepts applications to parcel it out.
“We cannot sustain current service levels without immediate assistance,” Chris Anderson, president of the Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin, said in a statement early this month. He complained that the state’s 800 EMS services were shortchanged in an initial round of payments.
Rules for a second round of payments, for which applications are due Wednesday, appear to be fairer to EMS, Anderson told the State Journal last week. Still, he said EMS services are hoping to get at least $20 million to offset lost revenue and increased expenses, even as the state Department of Health Services has said EMS will get only $1 million of $110 million targeted for certain health providers.
The state’s hospitals have received about $1 billion in other federal aid, and Evers has said they’ll get $40 million of the state’s share. But the hospitals lost more than $2.5 billion in revenue in the spring, when they halted most procedures to reserve capacity for COVID-19 patients while facing new expenses, said Brian Potter, senior vice president of the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Some hospitals may seek more of the state money, Potter said. “We’re very appreciative of the dollars, but it still doesn’t make all hospitals whole,” he said.
Spending questioned
Some Republicans question how Evers, a Democrat, has disbursed the money, saying there’s little information on how it has been spent. In July, some asked him to use some of the money to help people waiting for unemployment checks.
“There has been so little transparency on what Gov. Evers has spent from the CARES Act funding,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last week in a statement. “While the goals are laudable, the results are clearly unknown.”
A federal report released in July and revised last month said Wisconsin had spent $75.6 million, or 3.8%, of its $2 billion through the end of June. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, wrote to Evers in late July, pressing for more details on spending.
State Department of Administration spokeswoman Molly Vidal last week declined to provide updated information on spending to the State Journal, referring a reporter to a state website that summarizes allocations. But a federal Treasury Department website said last week that Wisconsin had spent $995 million of its $2 billion.
Different approaches
States have taken different approaches to doling out the CARES Act funding. Minnesota, for example, got roughly the same amount as Wisconsin but directed four times as much to local governments, said Ross Milton, a UW-Madison assistant professor of public affairs.
The Minnesota Legislature authorized $500 million in state money for COVID-19 relief, which may have filled more state spending gaps than in Wisconsin, allowing Minnesota to share more of its federal money with municipalities, Milton said.
Evers designated $150 million for personal protective equipment, which makes sense because that is probably best spent at the state level, Milton noted.
According to Wisconsin’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Evers allocated nearly $1.8 billion of the state’s $2 billion as of Sept. 9.
About $1.1 billion was designated for health care, including $445 million for a hospital and community preparedness fund, $260 million for coronavirus testing, $75 million for contact tracing and $40 million for ventilators — in addition to the payments for hospitals, other health providers and PPE.
Some $470 million was allocated for education and local governments, and $200 million was earmarked for economic support, including $75 million in grants to small businesses, $65 million in agricultural support, $30 million for child care and $25 million for rental assistance.
Evers has since announced $8 million for tourism, $5 million for expansion of broadband internet and more than $8 million for COVID-19 testing at private and tribal colleges.
Free clinics and nursing homes
Free clinics, which have received $20,000 so far, hope to get additional aid because more unemployed patients are seeking care and staffing costs are increasing as some volunteers are staying away for fear of acquiring COVID-19, said Dennis Skrajewski, executive director of the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.
“We’re starting to see our volumes and the demands go up, while at the same time we’re struggling with volunteers,” Skrajewski said.
Nursing homes, slated to get $24 million of the state’s CARES Act money, and assisted-living facilities, allocated $30 million, received additional federal money.
But some could use more of the state’s money because expenses, such as COVID-19 testing, are expected to keep rising, said John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, which represents both types of facilities.
“It is this feeling of great anxiety,” Sauer said. “Sometime in early 2021, the one-time allocation of these dollars is going to go away,” Sauer said.
Foggy horizon
Many of the needs covered by the CARES Act — such as testing, tracing and PPE — will continue long after the money expires this year, said Jon Peacock, research director at Kids Forward, a Madison group that advocates for children and families.
With Congress showing little sign of approving more relief soon, it’s not clear how the state will address the situation, Peacock said.
“If the federal funding for COVID-19 relief is not extended, Wisconsin won’t have the capacity to fill the huge gap in the funds needed to protect people from the pandemic,” he said.
