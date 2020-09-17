With the return of Badgers football, city leaders discourage large game-day gatherings

The county's weekly data update, on Thursday, said the county now has a daily average of 170 cases, nearly double last week's average of 94 cases. In the latest two-week period, UW-Madison students and staff made up 76% of the county's cases, up from 65% last week.

About 5.2% of tests are positive in the county, up from 3% last week.

"This means we know the increase in cases isn't solely from more testing," said a Public Health Madison and Dane County blog post. "An increase in percent positivity can indicate more widespread infection, so more testing is needed to capture all cases to ensure that we can provide them with isolation instructions and notify and quarantine their close contacts."

COVID-19 activity is considered high in all of the state's 72 counties but one — Price, in northern Wisconsin, where activity is moderate.

Statewide, three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, for a total of 1,231. The average number of daily deaths in recent weeks has been about five to seven.