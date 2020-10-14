With record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Wisconsin opens overflow facility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state on Wednesday reported 3,107 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths, down a bit from record levels Tuesday. But those figures still boosted the daily averages to 2,840 cases and 17 deaths, the state’s highest levels of the pandemic. Wisconsin had the second highest COVID-19 case rate in the country, after North Dakota, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

“We can anticipate, as we look at the numbers of cases here, that this is not going to go away anytime soon,” Willems Van Dijk said. “Some people will get much more ill, require hospitalization and unfortunately ... will succumb to this disease.”

The 530-bed overflow facility is ready for now to care for up to 50 patients, but could increase capacity quickly if needed, Standridge said.

The facility will accept COVID-19 patients ages 18-70 who have been hospitalized at least two days and recovered enough that they have relatively normal vital signs, such as a temperature of 100 or less, Standridge said. Patients will typically stay three to six days, possibly receiving oxygen and intravenous medications, before going home, she said.

There will be no charge for the care, which will be covered by federal pandemic relief funds allocated to Wisconsin.

It’s not clear how long the facility, known as an ACF, will remain open. “We’re not taking the ACF down until there is evidence that the pandemic has passed,” Standridge said.

