With pools closed, Wisconsin swimming club opts to swim with the fishes

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, members of the Badger Aquatics Club have scrambled to find a place for swimmers to train — especially after the club’s main practice spots, the Shorewood Hills Pool and the Middleton-Cross Plains School District pool, closed for the summer for safety reasons.
As a team used to practicing year-round, members were forced to search for other places to practice, said Derek Scheer, head coach of the team’s Gold Group.
The team eventually found practice space at Edgewood High School, Bishops Bay Country Club, Cherokee Country Club, the Ridgewood Pool on the Southwest Side and even as far as Sauk City. But getting everyone swim time was a challenge, as most pools have implemented reduced capacity to ensure social distancing.
“Whereas at Shorewood, we might have had 100 kids swimming, we are now limited to 10 in the water at a time at Edgewood,” Scheer said. “To keep the kids socially distanced, we are only doing one family per lane, or in some instances, dividing the pool to make sure all kids are at least 6 feet from each other. This means we can’t get as many in the water at a time.”
Then Scheer, who is a triathlete coach on the side, hit on an idea for almost unlimited capacity: open-water swimming on one of Madison’s lakes.
Starting last week, team members could be seen swimming and treading water on a makeshift course about 100 meters from shore on Lake Wingra. The team expects to use the lake into September, and maybe even next summer.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas, and proper operation and maintenance should inactivate the virus in the water.
Coaches have been enforcing social distancing rules for their swimmers but have found it hard at times, especially with the middle schoolers who “don’t social distance well,” Scheer said.
On Lake Wingra, the club sets up large buoys outlining two 60- to 100-meter courses off the shore at Wingra Park. The courses are about 150 meters apart, with six to 20 swimmers on each course at a time. Younger swimmers practice at Vilas Beach.
The swimmers “don’t love the weeds and some of them are scared of fish, so there’s a lot of different reactions,” Scheer said. “But they like it.”
Andrew Martin, who has been swimming with Badger Aquatics for about 10 years and swims for Xavier University, said this summer has been his first time open-water swimming.
“It is a very different challenge opposed to a pool,” he said. “We don’t have the walls or anything to do turns on, and it just feels a lot different swimming in a lake where you can’t really see anything. You don’t really know exactly where you’re going. You don’t have the lane lines or anything, but it’s definitely helping me get more yardage in.”
Badger Aquatics has had more swimmers this summer than in past years, Scheer said.
“Right now, there’s interest in any social thing, especially with athletics,” he said. “In many cases, we’ve had to turn people away. With the way that we’ve done it, I think people feel comfortable that safety is being taken into consideration.”
Meets called off
Swimmers were disappointed in March when meets were canceled because of the pandemic. The Badger Aquatics National team had been gearing up for a Junior Nationals competition in Orlando, Florida, that never happened, although Scheer agreed with USA Swimming’s decision to cancel all competition because the traveling would have compromised safety.
Badger Aquatics also won’t be able to host or travel to swim meets, though the club is considering participating in virtual swim meets or meets with a limited number of swimmers in the pool at a time, said Scheer.
“I think that’s a real possibility that’s going to happen,” he said. “That’s going to be the way that people run swim meets here, if we can do anything within the next six months.”
Staying prepared
The USA Swimming national organization has plans to bring back limited competition for higher-level athletes by August, according to the group’s website.
For now, the Badger Aquatics swimmers will be practicing wherever they can to prepare for competition, whenever that day may come — even if that means treading through weeds.
“The kids feel like because they’ve done this, there’s a feeling of empowerment,” Scheer said. “But there’s also definitely a faction that would prefer they never swam in a lake again.”
“You don’t really know exactly where you’re going. You don’t have the lane lines or anything, but it’s definitely helping me get more yardage in.” Andrew Martin, a swimmer with Badger Aquatics
“You don't really know exactly where you're going. You don't have the lane lines or anything, but it's definitely helping me get more yardage in.”
Andrew Martin, a swimmer with Badger Aquatics
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.