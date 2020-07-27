With pools closed, Wisconsin swimming club opts to swim with the fishes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, members of the Badger Aquatics Club have scrambled to find a place for swimmers to train — especially after the club’s main practice spots, the Shorewood Hills Pool and the Middleton-Cross Plains School District pool, closed for the summer for safety reasons.

As a team used to practicing year-round, members were forced to search for other places to practice, said Derek Scheer, head coach of the team’s Gold Group.

The team eventually found practice space at Edgewood High School, Bishops Bay Country Club, Cherokee Country Club, the Ridgewood Pool on the Southwest Side and even as far as Sauk City. But getting everyone swim time was a challenge, as most pools have implemented reduced capacity to ensure social distancing.

“Whereas at Shorewood, we might have had 100 kids swimming, we are now limited to 10 in the water at a time at Edgewood,” Scheer said. “To keep the kids socially distanced, we are only doing one family per lane, or in some instances, dividing the pool to make sure all kids are at least 6 feet from each other. This means we can’t get as many in the water at a time.”

Then Scheer, who is a triathlete coach on the side, hit on an idea for almost unlimited capacity: open-water swimming on one of Madison’s lakes.