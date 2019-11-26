...VERY WINDY ON WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A
WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY.
* TIMING...BEGINNING AFTER SUNRISE ON WEDNESDAY AND LASTING
THROUGH THE DAY.
* WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH.
* IMPACTS...DRIVING DIFFICULTIES ESPECIALLY ON NORTH TO SOUTH
ROADS. SCATTERED TREE LIMBS MAY COME DOWN. LOOSE, LIGHT WEIGHT
OBJECTS WILL BE BLOWN AROUND.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH OR GREATER ARE
EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY
FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. USE EXTRA
CAUTION.
Sara Tirner of Madison, whose mother died from Alzheimer's disease two years ago, participates in a yoga class at Tantra Yoga and Wellness in Downtown Madison. She has undergone 11 brain scans in dementia studies at UW-Madison. "Because of my yoga, I'm very relaxed being in MRIs and PET scans," Tirner said.
Some of the research supporting exercise to ward off Alzheimer’s comes from the UW-Madison lab of Ozioma Okonkwo, a clinical psychologist.
A study Okonkwo presented at a conference in August involved 23 middle-age adults in the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention, or WRAP, who weren’t physically active. For six months, 11 of them exercised regularly on campus while the others remained inactive.
Those who exercised had better glucose metabolism on brain scans and higher scores on cognitive function tests, researchers found.
The pilot study, which Okonkwo hopes to replicate in larger form, suggests it’s never too late to benefit from exercising. “No matter at what point you begin, it has the potential to affect your brain and cognition in a positive way,” he said.
In a previous study of 317 WRAP participants, Okonkwo found that people who exercised five times a week or more had a reduction in four age-related changes associated with Alzheimer’s: slower breakdown of glucose, development of amyloid plaques, a reduction in the volume of the hippocampus and declines in recall and recognition tests.
“Somehow, they are protected from the otherwise very well established association that age has on these biomarkers for Alzheimer’s,” Okonkwo said.
In anotherstudy, 95 people in WRAP were given risk scores for Alzheimer’s based on three genes associated with the disease. Their spinal fluid was tested for amyloid and tau, Alzheimer’s-related proteins.
Study subjects deemed aerobically fit in a treadmill test had more favorable levels of amyloid and tau even if they had greater genetic risks, Okonkwo said. That suggests exercise can negate predisposition to the disease, he said.
White matter lesions in the brain were the focus of an additional study. The lesions, which appear as bright spots on MRI scans, result from restricted blood flow and become more prevalent with age.
Among 107 WRAP participants studied, those with high aerobic fitness on treadmills had fewer lesions than expected for their age.
Okonkwo regularly swims, lifts weights and uses cardiovascular exercise machines. He said fitness is one way people concerned about developing Alzheimer’s can act.
“The drugs are not working,” he said. “In the interim, we can curb the forward march of amyloid plaques and tau tangles (associated with Alzheimer’s) by being more physically active and more intellectually engaged.”Photos from a Special Report — Fading away: Wisconsin’s dementia crisis
