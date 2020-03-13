With 2 more COVID-19 cases in Dane County, nursing homes restrict visitors

Skaalen Retirement Services in Stoughton locked its doors Thursday morning and limited visitors to end-of-life or emergency situations, in an effort to protect residents from the growing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The complex — which includes a nursing home, assisted living and independent living — also blocked volunteers, canceled outside entertainers and may limit medical appointments for residents, said CEO Kris Krentz.

“Is the annual eye exam something that could be put off for a while until things calm down?” Krentz said. “A clinic setting is going to be a high-risk area. If it’s not now, it will be.”

As the global pandemic appears to be hitting Wisconsin harder — with eight cases confirmed as of Thursday, including new two ones in Dane County — nursing homes are taking steps to prevent vulnerable residents from getting sick. Many of the U.S. deaths from COVID-19 so far occurred at a nursing home near Seattle.

Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are locking all doors except one central entrance and screening visitors for cough and fever or potential exposure to others with COVID-19, said John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, which represents nursing home and assisted-living operators.