With more calls than ever, Madison crisis response program expands to South Side location

Madison will add a new team of paramedics and crisis workers to respond to mental health emergencies in lieu of police in the latest expansion of the city's CARES program to accommodate the South and West sides.

Personnel with CARES — for Community Alternative Response for Emergency Service — are expected to only improve on their response times to non-violent, mental-health related 911 calls from a second location at the town of Madison municipal building at 2120 Fish Hatchery Road.

Via its proximity to the Beltline, the new location will help staff get to more patients and more locations throughout the city, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"If you or someone you know needs the CARES team due to a behavioral health emergency, call 911 and ask for them to be dispatched," Rhodes-Conway said.

First launched in September, CARES has so far responded to 674 calls with an average call duration of an hour. Once calls are screened by the Dane County 911 center to ensure the chance of them turning violent is low, a paramedic and Journey Mental Health crisis worker are sent out.

Program data shows that in the three to six months after the call, 40% of patients are connected with behavioral health services like case management, in-patient and out-patient care and detox program.

Another 18% are connected with acute emergency services.

"These results indicate that the majority of CARES patients are getting connected or reconnected to the behavioral health services that they need," the mayor remarked.

The second CARES team had a soft launch in April, but will start responding to calls full-time on July 25. At the inception of the program, CARES teams were only responding to calls in the Central Police District, located between lakes Mendota and Monona and stretching from Park Street to the Yahara River.

Teams started getting dispatched to calls citywide in April. Only 2% of the calls have required police officers to arrest someone, said Assistant Fire Chief Ché Stedman.

Appearing alongside Rhodes-Conway, Attorney General Josh Kaul said initiatives like CARES show the need to put more state funding toward helping authorities better respond to mental health crises.

Kaul, who is up for reelection in November, rolled out last year a $115 million legislative package dubbed the "Safer Wisconsin" plan, which includes nearly $15 million for crisis response grants. On Tuesday, Kaul once again called on the state Legislature to approve the funding.

"Every community in Wisconsin should be able to have the kinds of programs that you see here," the attorney general said.