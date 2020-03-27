With Madison hospitals seeing more COVID-19 patients, experimental treatments being tried

Safdar said UW Health is considering using convalescent plasma, in which antibodies from recovered patients can help the immune systems of newly infected patients attack the virus.

“The concept behind it is pretty sound,” she said. “It’s a passive way of tiding them over until their own system is able to recover enough.”

Meriter is also looking at using remdesivir and convalescent plasma, spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said.

UW Health plans to set aside an area within UW Hospital and at another facility for patients being discharged from the hospital who don’t have confirmed COVID-19 but may have been exposed to it, Safdar said. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are understandably worried about receiving residents from hospitals who may be infected but not identified as having COVID-19, she said. Most of the initial deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. came from a nursing home near Seattle.

“We want to make sure there is no inadvertent, institution-to-institution transfer of something that is unrecognized,” Safdar said. “Once even a single case gets into that high-risk setting — older adults with co-morbid conditions — it can have really bad outcomes.”