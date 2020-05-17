With COVID-19 rules relaxing, what activities are safe? Here's a FAQ

What about neighborhood barbecues or potlucks?

This type of gathering presents more risk because people would likely share food and utensils, Safdar said. “The environment is hard to manage," she said.

Westergaard agreed, comparing the situation to cruise ships. "People using common serving utensils and generally being in close proximity can lead to clusters of cases," he said.

Remington is open to the idea, especially if a host can learn about guests' exposure to COVID-19 and ask those with known risks to wear masks, though that’s not possible while eating. “I think people will be asking neighbors or relatives, ‘Tell me what you do in a typical day,’” he said.

Can I visit my elderly parents if they and I feel fine?

“Caution is the best approach," Remington said. "The price of getting it wrong could be tragic.”

Being with parents who are healthy and in their 60s is less of a concern than with those in their 80s or 90s who have chronic diseases, he said.

"Elderly folks are still at the very highest risk of becoming severely ill," Westergaard said.