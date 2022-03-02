With COVID-19 mask mandates lifting, people urged to follow community level guidance

With mask mandates lifting in Dane County and around the country, a Wisconsin health official on Wednesday urged people to follow new federal guidance recommending masks indoors when COVID-19 community levels are high.

“My view, my hope is that the age of mask mandates is sort of in the rearview mirror, and the enlightened age of mask critical thinking is ahead of us,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released a three-tier classification of counties based on COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity. The agency said people in counties with high levels should wear masks indoors and those in medium-level counties who are at high risk for severe illness should talk about mask wearing with their doctors. Residents of low-level counties can generally forego masks, the CDC said.

Dane County and 33 other Wisconsin counties had low levels as of last week. The state had 20 counties with medium levels and 18 with high levels, including Green County, south of Dane County.

The CDC system can help individuals and organizations decide when to wear or require masks, Westergaard said. Given that some people remain at high risk for severe disease, “when we gather together, we can be mindful of that,” he said.

Dane County’s indoor mask mandate expired Tuesday. The Madison School District also started letting students and staff go unmasked outdoors. The district’s indoor mask requirement will remain until at least April 1, the end of spring break. Other Madison-area school districts have also loosened or dropped their requirements.

UW-Madison is lifting its mask mandate when its spring break starts March 12. A mask requirement ended Tuesday for employees and visitors at most state buildings Tuesday, with the rule continuing at least until April 1 for workers in the departments of Corrections, Health Services and Veteran's Affairs.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations down dramatically in Dane County, Wisconsin and the nation since the omicron variant peak in January, Westergaard said he is “cautiously optimistic that we’re in a good place for this spring and summer.”

Easing mask rules could pose more risk, but “I’m not terribly concerned about that,” he said, because most people have some protection through vaccination or recent infection.

The fall could bring more spread of the coronavirus, however, like with other seasonal respiratory viruses such as influenza, he said.

Also, more concerning COVID-19 variants could again emerge. “That’s going to be an ever present risk,” he said.

