With COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Dane County, officials urge masks, staying home

With COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Dane County — though not as much as in other parts of the state — local hospital and health officials on Friday urged residents to stay home to reduce spread of the virus and preserve hospital capacity as flu season gets underway.

“We are perilously close" to the county’s peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in April, said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health. “It is vital at this point to preserve the capacity of the health care systems and, equally importantly, to protect the health care workforce.”

UW Hospital has about 12 to 15 COVID-19 patients and SSM St. Mary’s Hospital and UnityPoint Health-Meriter each have roughly 10, representatives said Friday.

The county had 34 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, down from 37 the two previous days but double the number from just two weeks ago. The peak in early April was 46.

Statewide, hospitalizations for the coronavirus soared from 275 as of Sept. 5 to a record of 683 on Wednesday before dipping to 669 Thursday — the first decrease since early September. Much of the recent increase has been in the Fox Valley and northeast Wisconsin.