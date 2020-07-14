With COVID-19, free clinics face new demand, wary volunteers

Students gone

Our Lady of Hope Clinic, a free clinic on Madison’s West Side, faces a shortage of volunteers but for a different reason than BSP. It has relied on college students for behind-the-scenes tasks such as scheduling, charting and getting patients to their rooms. Now most are gone.

“Once the schools closed down, many were not able to stay in town or they had to bring in money on their own outside of this opportunity,” said Blaine Hechimovich, the clinic’s development director. “I think it’s going to continue to be challenge.”

The clinic, supported by members who can afford to pay for care, has seen a decline in paying patients and a slight increase in those who need free care, Hechimovich said.

The clinic’s two doctors — one full time and one part time — are paid staff, unlike at many free clinics.

Good Neighbor Clinic, a free clinic in Prairie du Sac, has mostly closed during COVID-19 except for renewing prescriptions for ongoing patients, providing some care by phone and administrating monthly Vivitrol injections for addiction patients through a local program, said Joyce Evers, a volunteer social worker.