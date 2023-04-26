As government support for COVID-19 programs will decline with the end of the federal public health emergency May 11, Wisconsin health officials on Wednesday urged residents to remain vigilant about the disease and take advantage of free vaccination, testing and treatment services while they last.

Despite a reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, the illness still “is around, and we have to be responsible,” said Deb Standridge, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

The end of the public health emergency will stop much of the additional funding allocated to fight the pandemic, putting COVID-19 more on par with routine ailments like influenza.

COVID-19 vaccines will be free until the federal supply is depleted, DHS said. After that, costs might vary based on insurance, but a federal program should keep providing shots free for the uninsured.

An additional booster shot was approved last month for people at least 65 years old or who are immunocompromised.

At-home tests are available for purchase at pharmacies and other retail outlets, and some insurance plans may continue to cover them. Tests will be free for people on Medicaid until September 2024. People can order tests free online, at sayyescovidhometest.org, while supplies last, likely through early May, Standridge said.

A free telehealth service, which can connect people who have COVID-19 with the treatment Paxlovid, will continue through the end of this year, she said, and the state health department’s COVID-19 data pages will be consolidated and updated less frequently.