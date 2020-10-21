With COVID-19 cases rising, Dane County contact tracing starts 'crisis model'

Contact tracing efforts are overwhelmed around the state, making it harder to identify the source of infections and reduce the spread, state health officials said Tuesday. A new app can help people who test positive let others know they may have exposed, they said.

“The spike in cases that began in September has become a wave, a wave that is overwhelming our community and our resources,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The county’s COVID-19 case rate has been lower than the state average in recent weeks, but Heinrich said the recent daily average is 164 cases, up from 133 earlier this month and about 50 in late August.

People who test positive for the coronavirus will continue to be notified, by their health care provider or testing center, and told to isolate, Heinrich said. But the health department may not be able to interview them to learn about their activities and the people they may have exposed, meaning those contacts can’t be notified.