With COVID-19 outbreak increasing, Wisconsin nursing homes restrict visitors

Skaalen Retirement Services in Stoughton locked its doors Thursday morning and limited visitors to end-of-life or emergency situations, in an effort to protect residents from the growing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The complex — which includes a nursing home, assisted living and independent living — also blocked volunteers, cancelled outside entertainers and may limit medical appointments for residents, said CEO Kris Krentz.

“Is the annual eye exam something that could be put off for a while until things calm down?” Krentz said. “A clinic setting is going to be a high-risk area. If it’s not now, it will be.”

As the global pandemic appears to be hitting Wisconsin harder, with six cases confirmed as of Wednesday, nursing homes are taking steps to prevent vulnerable residents from getting sick. Many of the U.S. deaths from COVID-19 so far occurred at a nursing home near Seattle.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are locking all doors except one central entrance and screening visitors for cough and fever or potential exposure to others with COVID-19, said John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, which represents nursing home and assisted living operators.