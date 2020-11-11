With continued high COVID-19 cases and deaths, Wisconsin at 'tipping point'

The state, with 62 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday following a record 66 deaths Tuesday, has already had more deaths in November — 426 — than in any other full month except October.

Westergaard, who along with Borgerding spoke at a Wisconsin Health News webinar, said Wisconsin’s surge of COVID-19 cases is worse than New York City’s in April, except for the improved treatments now saving more lives nationwide. In order to get such care, however, most patients must be hospitalized.

“Right now our real biggest concern is making sure that our hospitals and clinics have the capacity to save everyone,” Westergaard said. “That tipping point is when we stop being able to save everyone who gets severely ill.”

Borgerding said hospitals in every part of the state are stressed, some with patients ready to be discharged to nursing homes that won’t take them because of coronavirus outbreaks or concerns. A surge facility that opened in West Allis last month — which can take patients who have been hospitalized, are recovering well and want to go — had 11 patients Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not slowing down,” Borgerding said.