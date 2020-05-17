Wisconsin's new normal with COVID-19 could embrace safety or spark outbreaks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A patchwork of COVID-19 restrictions remains in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court struck down the state's "Safer at Home" last week.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

What's next in the battle against the coronavirus is a new normal nobody can yet define. With many rules gone or soon to be relaxed, will picnics and pool parties return? How about visits with elderly relatives and children’s play dates? Will it be safe to eat out, get a haircut or have your teeth cleaned?

The threat of the disease remains. If things open too fast, “there’s a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned a Senate committee last week.

But society tends to become inured to prolonged death tolls, said Richard Keller, a UW-Madison professor of the history of medicine. “We’re going to see a pushing of the pandemic out of sight, out of mind,” Keller said.

The coming weeks will be like carrying matches in a dry woodland, suggested Dr. Pat Remington, a campus preventive medicine specialist. Damage will depend on how well people wash their hands, wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and comply with testing and contact tracing.