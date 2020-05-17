Wisconsin's new normal with COVID-19 could embrace safety or spark outbreaks

A patchwork of COVID-19 restrictions remains in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court struck down the state's "Safer at Home" last week.
What's next in the battle against the coronavirus is a new normal nobody can yet define. With many rules gone or soon to be relaxed, will picnics and pool parties return? How about visits with elderly relatives and children’s play dates? Will it be safe to eat out, get a haircut or have your teeth cleaned?
The threat of the disease remains. If things open too fast, “there’s a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned a Senate committee last week.
But society tends to become inured to prolonged death tolls, said Richard Keller, a UW-Madison professor of the history of medicine. “We’re going to see a pushing of the pandemic out of sight, out of mind,” Keller said.
The coming weeks will be like carrying matches in a dry woodland, suggested Dr. Pat Remington, a campus preventive medicine specialist. Damage will depend on how well people wash their hands, wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and comply with testing and contact tracing.
“We know there’s going to be fires,” Remington said. “If we go back slowly and do it intelligently, we can put them out. If it’s business as usual and we’re not smart about it, then we’re going to have a forest fire.”
County parks and most state parks are open. Can I invite friends or family for a picnic?
What about neighborhood barbecues or potlucks?
Can I visit my elderly parents if they and I feel fine?
What about play dates for my children?
When Madison-area beaches open, will swimming be safe?
If I’m bicycling, jogging or hiking and the path becomes crowded, what should I do?
If restaurants open for on-site dining, is that safe? Is outdoor seating better?
Should I use disinfectant to wipe down groceries?
If hair salons open, is it risky to get a haircut?
If my gym reopens, should I exercise there?
What about getting my teeth cleaned?
My surgeon postponed my knee surgery earlier but now says I can have it. Should I?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.