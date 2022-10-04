Wisconsin's new COVID-19 testing strategy emphasizes rapid results

People getting tested for COVID-19 at community sites might now receive results sooner than before, as health officials have started to emphasize rapid antigen tests, like the at-home tests that can be bought at stores or ordered for free online.

In a shift that started Saturday, the state Department of Health Services directed community sites to provide only antigen tests to people without COVID-19 symptoms. Those with symptoms should now get an antigen test, for which results take 15 to 30 minutes, and a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test, for which results take 24 to 48 hours.

If the antigen test for people with symptoms is negative, the PCR test will be processed to confirm the result. If it’s positive, people should isolate for at least five days and wear a face mask for an additional five days.

Antigen tests are less reliable than PCR tests, especially for people without symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The purpose of this shift is to provide more rapid test results, and to ensure testing availability at state-supported (community) sites in the event of a COVID-19 surge and to meet community need, with an emphasis on underserved areas,” the state health department said in announcing the change.

Sites such as Public Health Madison and Dane County’s South Madison Clinic, at 2230 S. Park St., started the new approach Saturday.

At-home antigen tests can be purchased at pharmacies and stores. Private insurers, along with BadgerCare and Medicare, are required to reimburse up to eight tests per month per member.

Wisconsin residents can order five rapid antigen tests for free at sayyescovidhometest.org.

COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots, also are available for free. To check locations and availability, go to vaccines.gov. Nearly 52% of Dane County residents, and about 36% of people statewide, have received additional or booster doses.

Most Wisconsin counties, including Dane, have low COVID-19 community levels, according to the CDC’s latest report. Three northwest Wisconsin counties have high levels: Barron, Rusk and Sawyer.