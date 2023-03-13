The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is advising FoodShare members to monitor account balances and boost security of passwords amid the investigation of a scam targeting recipients through fake test messages.

Some FoodShare members said they received texts instructing them to call a phone number to confirm their account and personal identification numbers to avoid having benefits locked. Scammers have used the information to access and steal the benefits, DHS said.

DHS sends official FoodShare texts from 94347 (WI DHS) and emails from dhs@info.wisconsin.gov, the agency said.

“We encourage FoodShare members to understand how to protect their benefits from these increasingly sophisticated scams and to report them when they happen," DHS Inspector General Anthony Baize said in a statement.

To limit the potential for benefit loss, DHS is removing access to all unauthorized phone numbers linked to cases within the investigation. The agency also is discontinuing and replacing all compromised QUEST cards and conducting a review for each affected member to determine if benefits should be replaced.

FoodShare members should monitor balances on the MyACCESS mobile app or ebtEDGE website or mobile app, DHS said. They should also add or change optional account passwords, use unique passwords and not share passwords or PINs with people outside of their households.

For more information, call the QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164 or Wisconsin’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wi.gov.