 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Vision to offer telehealth eye exams in Madison
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Wisconsin Vision to offer telehealth eye exams in Madison

  • 0
Vision test (copy) (copy) (copy)
Tribune News Service/Fotolia

Wisconsin Vision plans to start offering remote eye health exams by telehealth next month at locations in Madison, Janesville and Franklin.

The tele-optometry exams, involving technician and optometrists, have the same fee as on-site exams and are covered by insurance, said the company, which has 26 locations in the state.

The exams are scheduled to begin in October at 2612 E. Washington Ave., Madison, and 2929 Milton Ave., Janesville. They will also begin at a location in Franklin and, by December, in West Allis.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics